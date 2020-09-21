Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Evacuate As Another Storm Approaches

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 39.64 -1.47 -3.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.73 -1.42 -3.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.878 -0.170 -8.30%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 41.41 -0.31 -0.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.98 +0.91 +2.16%
Graph up Urals 16 hours 42.90 +1.15 +2.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.97 +0.21 +0.54%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.878 -0.170 -8.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.89 +1.20 +2.88%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.31 +1.30 +3.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 41.05 -0.14 -0.34%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 44.86 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 42.20 -0.27 -0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 42.60 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.40 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.98 +0.91 +2.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.07 -0.65 -1.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.32 +0.10 +0.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.72 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.07 +0.10 +0.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 37.02 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.02 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.82 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.57 +0.10 +0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.97 +0.10 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 42.59 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 36.00 -1.50 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 29.75 -1.50 -4.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.78 +0.67 +1.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 33.26 -1.80 -5.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 37.21 -1.80 -4.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 37.21 -1.80 -4.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 36.00 -1.50 -4.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.85 +0.14 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 1 hour US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 26 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 18 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 3 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 1 hour Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 3 days YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 3 days Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 3 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 19 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 days Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 4 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!

Breaking News:

Canada’s No.1 Oil Hub Lost Its Only School

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

Argentina’s prized Vaca Muerta shale…

Low Oil Prices Haven’t Derailed Brazil’s Offshore Boom

Low Oil Prices Haven’t Derailed Brazil’s Offshore Boom

As much of the oil…

Oversupply Adds To Grim Oil Demand Outlook

Oversupply Adds To Grim Oil Demand Outlook

The oil demand recovery is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Evacuate As Another Storm Approaches

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil producers in the western Gulf of Mexico are bracing for yet another storm this week as Tropical Storm Beta is moving toward west and northwest, threatening storm conditions along the south Texas coast later on Monday.

As early as on Saturday, Royal Dutch Shell said it had evacuated all personnel from the Perdido platform in the western Gulf of Mexico and had shut in production, as a precautionary measure ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, while all rigs in the area “are monitoring the weather and are securing operations.”

The National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory early on Monday that it had issued a Storm Surge Warning—meaning that there is a danger of life-threatening flooding, from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours.

Sabine Pass, Galveston Bay, and Corpus Christi Bay—where oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and infrastructure is located—could see water surging if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide, the National Hurricane Center said. Flash, urban, and river flooding is likely, the center noted. Related: What’s Next For Gold?

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards urged on Sunday “everyone to prepare for heavy rainfall and the threat of storm surge and flooding in certain regions of the state due to Tropical Storm Beta.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also urged Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as Tropical Storm Beta is expected to impact parts of the Gulf Coast this week.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, oil operators had just started to return personnel to the platforms they had evacuated last week when Sally hit the area before making landfall in Louisiana.

As of Sunday, September 20, personnel have been evacuated from a total of 23 production platforms, or 3.58 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), which continued to monitor offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico as companies resume operations on platforms and rigs following Hurricane Sally. As of Sunday, 179,237 bpd of oil production, or 9.69 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, was shut in, BSEE said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide As Libya Restarts Production

Next Post

Low Oil Prices Haven’t Derailed Brazil’s Offshore Boom
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Why GM’s Wireless Battery Could Be A Gamechanger

Why GM’s Wireless Battery Could Be A Gamechanger
Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble

Oil Tanker Industry Is In An Ocean Of Trouble



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com