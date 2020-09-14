Libya’s Oil Deal Could Be A Serious Bearish Catalyst For Crude Markets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.29 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 39.64 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.284 -0.026 -1.13%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 38.06 -0.17 -0.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 40.15 -0.45 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 35.46 -0.20 -0.56%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.284 -0.026 -1.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 38.71 -0.44 -1.12%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 39.04 -0.47 -1.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 37.25 -0.45 -1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 41.48 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 38.32 -0.52 -1.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 38.52 -0.46 -1.18%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 39.11 -0.44 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 25.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 29.23 -0.62 -2.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 36.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 37.73 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 34.48 +0.28 +0.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 33.33 +0.18 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 34.48 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 36.08 -0.47 -1.29%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 33.38 +0.03 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 38.83 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.52 -0.31 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 31.21 -0.07 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.16 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.16 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 42.07 +0.03 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 2 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 3 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 6 hours The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 15 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 22 hours “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 4 hours FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 1 day TX NATGAS flaring
  • 3 days Ban on Drilling Would Cost One Million Jobs
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 2 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 3 days Hunter Biden's Chinese Firm helps China buy Michigan precision machining company with military applications and moves jobs overseas.

Breaking News:

Colombia’s Oil Major Plans To Drill 100 Wells In The Permian

BP: Oil Demand Growth is Dead

BP: Oil Demand Growth is Dead

The world is past the…

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

The Trump Administration said on…

The Single Most Important Factor In Today’s Oil Markets

The Single Most Important Factor In Today’s Oil Markets

While U.S. oil production is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Oil Deal Could Be A Serious Bearish Catalyst For Crude Markets

By Cyril Widdershoven - Sep 14, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC turns 60 years today, but the celebration has been postponed in the light of the ongoing pandemic.

The combination of demand destruction caused by COVID-19, a struggling global economy, and fleeting energy demand is troubling the oil price recovery. At the same time, OPEC members such as Iraq, Iran, Venezuela, and even Algeria and Nigeria, are facing economic hardships due to much lower oil revenues.

On the supply side, some relief for the cartel has come from internal conflicts in Iraq and Venezuela, which have reduced exports, and U.S. sanctions on Iran, which have significantly reduced the nation’s capacity to export crude oil and oil products. No real change is to be expected in these countries any time soon, but things could, however, be changing quickly for OPEC member Libya.

The North African oil producer has seen its exports collapse as a result of the ongoing military conflict between the Tripoli-based GNA government, backed by the UN and Turkey, and East-Libyan power broker General Haftar, whose military forces are backed by the UAE, Russia, and several other Arab and European countries. Years of military confrontation have not only brought Libya’s oil and gas sector to a standstill but has also led to a Haftar-backed oil export blockade. While OPEC will not openly state it, the removal of Libyan oil from the global marketplace has made things a lot easier for the cartel. The export blockade, however, may not last much longer if U.S.-backed sources are correct. According to the U.S. embassy in Tripoli, Libya’s General Haftar has committed  to lifting the oil blockade by the 12th of September. 

The U.S. embassy stated that the “U.S. Embassy is encouraged by an apparent sovereign Libyan agreement to enable the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to resume its vital and apolitical work’’.

In an exchange of letters between Ambassador Norland and Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Haftar, as well as in recent discussions with a broad range of Libyan leaders, the Ambassador underscored U.S. confidence in the NOC and support §a financial model that would constitute a credible guarantee that ‘’oil and gas revenues would be managed transparently and preserved for the benefit of the Libyan people.”

In the same press release, it was said that “the LNA subsequently conveyed to the U.S. government the personal commitment of General Haftar to allow the full reopening of the energy sector no later than September 12.” 

Related: Big Tech Still Loves The Oil Business

The U.S. and all parties involved seem to have reached an agreement that there will be safeguards to enable all Libyans to have confidence that revenues are not misappropriated. The press release also mentioned that the re-opening of the oil and gas sector is expected to enable progress toward a much-needed overhaul of security arrangements for NOC facilities, including the full withdrawal of foreign military personnel and equipment present at oil and gas sites without Libyan approval and a Libyan agreement to reform the Petroleum Facilities Guard and break the cycle of predation by certain armed groups.

This news seems to be very positive, but the agreement doesn’t necessarily mean that the skirmishing parties will actually respect it. Current assessments are not very optimistic, looking at the important role of third-party military groups in the conflict on both sides. Turkish, Emirati, and Russian backed groups will potentially attempt to take advantage of the situation in an attempt to take control of strategic positions. 

At the same time, LNA military leader Haftar will have to cope with an unexpected political situation in his own area.  The official eastern Libyan government, backing Haftar, has submitted its resignation after a number of protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. In the last few days, Benghazi protests have been targeting the government's headquarters. The demonstrations also resulted in some direct clashes with security forces in General Haftar's stronghold of al-Marj for the first time.  Haftar’s sources claimed that the administration backed peaceful protests but would not allow "terrorists and the Muslim Brotherhood" to hijack them. The resignation of the eastern government is a blow to Haftar, but the situation on the ground is unclear, as the parliament in Tobruk needs to approve the resignation of the government. The current protests against Haftar in the east follow weeks of major protests in the west against the GNA government in Tripoli. 

The ongoing destabilization of Libya and the oil export blockade has cost not only billions of dollars in revenues since January 2020 but has also resulted in numerous blackouts. It now seems that a growing number of Libayns are fed up with both sides, confronted by economic despair and conflict. 

The growing unrest doesn’t bode well for stability in both parts of the country. A destabilized GNA and LNA power position could not only cause a rebellion on both sides but also result in  increased Turkish or Russian-Egyptian/UAE interference. If the rumored deal is actually implemented, however, OPEC+ will find it much harder to rebalance the markets, as a possible, 1.2 million bpd (now out of the market) in export volumes could soon be resumed. Looking at current demand-supply forecasts, crude prices will be affected for sure. A peaceful solution or stability pact may be good news for Libya but could ruin OPEC’s efforts to balance a COVID-stricken oil market.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Small Nation Is Building The World’s Next Major Energy Hub
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities
The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle

The Start Of A New Oil Market Supercycle
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com