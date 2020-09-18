OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.25 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.33 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.036 -0.006 -0.29%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 41.72 +0.76 +1.86%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
Graph up Urals 1 day 40.00 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 38.76 +1.45 +3.89%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.036 -0.006 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 41.69 +0.35 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 1 day 42.01 +0.48 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 41.19 +1.60 +4.04%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 45.19 +0.81 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 42.47 +1.67 +4.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Girassol 1 day 43.26 +1.46 +3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 42.07 +0.78 +1.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 hours 29.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 33.72 +1.06 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 40.22 +1.06 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 41.62 +1.06 +2.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 37.97 +1.06 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 36.92 +1.06 +2.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.72 +1.06 +2.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.47 +1.06 +2.76%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 36.87 +1.06 +2.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 42.54 +0.87 +2.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 41.11 +1.68 +4.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.92 +0.81 +2.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.87 +0.81 +2.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.87 +0.81 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 45.71 +0.81 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 23 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 28 mins Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 8 hours Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 14 hours YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 3 hours Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 7 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 2 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 2 days Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 23 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 2 days Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 3 days Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Breaking News:

Libya To Lift Force Majeure On Exports Only If Military Pulls Out Of Oil Facilit

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

The world’s top energy authorities…

A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch

A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch

A wave of consolidation has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya To Lift Force Majeure On Exports Only If Military Pulls Out Of Oil Facilit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 18, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is conditioning lifting the force majeure on the country’s oil exports on the demilitarization of all oil facilities and export terminals, NOC’s chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Friday, while eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar announced the lifting of the blockade.

Libya’s oil export terminals have been closed since January after paramilitary formations affiliated with Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) occupied the oil export terminals and oilfields of the African OPEC producer, effectively blocking Libya’s oil exports.  

Currently, oil production in Libya is just 100,000 bpd—down from 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year, just before the blockade in January.

In recent weeks, rival factions and the foreign powers supporting them have been negotiating some kind of an agreement that could lead to Libyan oil start flowing to the global market at a time of weak demand recovery and weak oil prices.

NOC’s chairman Sanalla said on Friday, as carried by Reuters: “In light of the current chaos and non-organised negotiations, force majeure can’t be lifted.”

According to Sanalla, Libya’s oil sector shouldn’t have been politicized and used as a bargaining chip.

Just as the chairman of the Libyan state oil firm was calling for full demilitarization of oil facilities before force majeure can be lifted, a source close to Haftar told Reuters that the general would announce very soon the lifting of the blockade on the country’s oil exports.

Last week, NOC said that a warship had been staying at the Ras Lanuf oil terminal for several days, and demanded that military activity at vital Libyan oil facilities cease.

Three weeks ago, Haftar's forces rejected the ceasefire announced two days earlier by the UN-backed government of Libya and the east-based rival administration, dismissing the proposal for truce as a "marketing" stunt.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Car Buyers Aren’t Sold On Electric Vehicles

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com