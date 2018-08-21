Indonesia Books Sharp Drop In Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 30 mins 66.07 +0.65 +0.99%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.80 +0.59 +0.82%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.971 +0.039 +1.33%
Mars US 24 hours 68.43 +1.72 +2.58%
Opec Basket 5 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 2 days 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.971 +0.039 +1.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.50 +0.41 +0.58%
Murban 2 days 72.86 +0.51 +0.70%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.49 +0.24 +0.36%
Basra Light 2 days 72.05 +0.62 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.45 +0.23 +0.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 72.68 +0.35 +0.48%
Girassol 2 days 71.78 +0.24 +0.34%
Opec Basket 5 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.51 +0.40 +1.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.12 +0.21 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.62 +0.21 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.57 +0.21 +0.32%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.17 +0.21 +0.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.42 +0.21 +0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.42 +0.21 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.67 +0.21 +0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.07 +0.21 +0.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.42 +0.21 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Giddings 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 6 days 70.63 +2.58 +3.79%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.38 +0.97 +1.63%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.88 +0.97 +1.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 12 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 15 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 3 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 8 hours Rattling With Weapons: Iran Must Develop Military To Guard Against Other Powers
  • 3 hours Russians hacking vs U.S., Microsoft President: Russians Targeting All Political Sides
  • 3 hours VW Receives Massive Order Of 1,600 All-Electric Trucks
  • 11 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 15 hours CO2 Emissions Hit 67-Year Low In USA, As Rest-Of-World Rises
  • 18 hours The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 9 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 8 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 14 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 23 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 17 hours Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid
  • 18 hours Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Alt Text

Shockwave In Shipping Could Send Brent Soaring

New IMO regulations for the…

Alt Text

A Major Setback Looms For Colorado Shale

November elections in Colorado are…

Alt Text

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

While much of the talk…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Indonesia Books Sharp Drop In Oil Imports

By Irina Slav - Aug 21, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT oil tanks

Indonesia recorded a substantial decline in crude oil imports in June, official statistical data quoted by S&P Global Platts showed, as the country boosted domestic production.

At 833,630 metric tons, the June crude oil imports were 48.8 percent lower than the amount imported in May, as local state energy company Pertamina focused its efforts on growing domestic production amid a falling rupiah that made imports costlier, S&P Global Platts notes.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Pertamina will get access to an additional 225,000 bpd of crude as part of a government plan seeking to reduce its dependence on imports. The plan involves foreign oil field operators in Indonesia selling all their production to the state.

Indonesia, which is the biggest energy consumer in Southeast Asia, and also the biggest oil producer in the region, pumps about 775,000 bpd, of which Pertamina currently receives 550,000 bpd, while the rest is sold abroad. Now, with all local production going to the state company, Pertamina will be able to reduce its crude imports by 60 percent. Related: Oil Markets Are In For A Bumpy Ride

At the same time, the state company is trying—and being encouraged by the government—to expand its local operations by replacing foreign operators as part of a growing resource nationalism drive in the region and elsewhere. In early August, Pertamina took over one of Indonesia’s largest oil blocks, in Sumatra, from Chevron, whose contract expires in 2021.

The state company outbid the supermajor, which had offered US$88 billion in investments through 2041, although the exact size of its “better proposal” as quoted by the Nikkei Asian Review was not revealed. According to a statement from the energy ministry at the time, Pertamina’s takeover of the Rokan field will increase its share in domestic oil production from 23 percent to 60 percent in 2021.

Earlier this year, Pertamina took over a major gas block previously operated by Total and Inpex.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Next Post

Oil Edges Higher On Iran Fears
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 Overlooked Gas Project Could Be Biggest Winner In Trade War

Overlooked Gas Project Could Be Biggest Winner In Trade War

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com