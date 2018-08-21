Chinese Oil Futures Remain High-Risk Endeavour

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.08 +0.24 +0.36%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.81 +0.18 +0.25%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.972 +0.008 +0.27%
Mars US 4 hours 69.05 +0.62 +0.91%
Opec Basket 5 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 21 hours 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.30 +0.62 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.972 +0.008 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 21 hours 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 66.87 +0.38 +0.57%
Basra Light 21 hours 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 70.50 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.30 +0.62 +0.85%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.30 +0.62 +0.85%
Girassol 21 hours 72.23 +0.45 +0.63%
Opec Basket 5 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.12 +0.21 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.62 +0.21 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.57 +0.21 +0.32%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.17 +0.21 +0.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.42 +0.21 +0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.42 +0.21 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.67 +0.21 +0.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.07 +0.21 +0.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.42 +0.21 +0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Giddings 2 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.18 +1.22 +1.72%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.38 +0.97 +1.63%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 +0.97 +1.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.88 +0.97 +1.57%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 12 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 15 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 2 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 15 mins Peak Oil is Now!
  • 13 hours Rattling With Weapons: Iran Must Develop Military To Guard Against Other Powers
  • 1 hour Russians hacking vs U.S., Microsoft President: Russians Targeting All Political Sides
  • 2 hours Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 8 hours VW Receives Massive Order Of 1,600 All-Electric Trucks
  • 16 hours Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 20 hours CO2 Emissions Hit 67-Year Low In USA, As Rest-Of-World Rises
  • 23 hours The EU Loses The Principles On Which It Was Built
  • 23 hours Film on Venezuela's staggering collapse
  • 22 hours Saudi PIF In Talks To Invest In Tesla Rival Lucid
  • 13 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 19 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Alt Text

The Two Factors To Watch In Today’s Oil Markets

Oil bulls and bears are…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

The $80 Billion Megaproject Splurge In Oil

The growing lineup of megaprojects…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Chinese Oil Futures Remain High-Risk Endeavour

By Irina Slav - Aug 21, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Oil tanker

When the long-awaited yuan-denominated oil futures launched earlier this year, opinions were split: one camp argued with passion that the days of the petrodollar were numbered, its demise a certainty. The other camp argued with just as much passion the yuan has yet to catch up with the dollar as an international currency, and the Chinese futures had basically as much of a chance as a snowflake in Hell.

Now, six months later, opinions remain split, but now the two camps have some facts and figures in their arsenal. For example, a figure for the pro-petroyuan camp was the record surge in trading volume in June, to 137.5 million tons of crude for delivery in September. This translates into 137,503 lots, compared to a combined 2.6 million lots for Brent and WTI together, though, so the yuan contract still has a way to go to catch up.

The anti-petroyuan camp, however, seems to have a bit more going for it after six months of trade. Bloomberg cites traders as saying that the exchange rate of the yuan coupled with storage costs make the Chinese oil contract still a high-risk endeavor.

The yuan has been falling in recent months on the back of slowing economic growth and the tariff spat with the United States. There is a lot of space for surprises, however, and unpredictability is not something low-risk traders like, so exchange rates are one thing that could put them off the yuan contract.

Storage costs in China are another problem. They are much higher than elsewhere: US$0.95 per barrel per month in the Shanghai International Energy Exchange compared with US$0.05 per barrel per month at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, Bloomberg reports. The reason for the higher cost is limited storage capacity availability and the requirement that the cargo be stored at a specific storage facility rather than at any available. Related: The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

So, in light of these unpleasant facts, what does the yuan-denominated futures contract have going for them? Well, apparently, they could make sellers richer than if they choose to trade Middle East grades. The yuan contract last week traded at a considerable premium to all other oil futures, with the premium to the Middle East benchmark at US$3.35 per barrel. That makes a profit of US$6.7 million for a cargo, according to Bloomberg calculations—certainly not a small sum. But is it worth all the risks?

Perhaps it is and perhaps it isn’t, but it looks like it is still too early to say. The seriousness of the risks, after all, is relative. This was evidenced in the record-high trading interest in yuan futures in early June that some observers, quoted by S&P Global Platts, attributed to the heightened price volatility in the Brent and WTI benchmarks. On the other hand, storage costs are a fixed problem that is not about to go away. It’s a risk that traders have probably already learned to factor into their calculations. Exchange rates are another cesspool of volatility, but volatility is a double-edged sword. Economic data from China may still surprise positively as it has before, despite the tariffs.

Ultimately, however, the question of whether the petrodollar will be replaced by the petroyuan is moot. The reason for this is simple: the dollar is the international reserve currency because most oil is traded in dollars, says international relations professor and China expert Douglas Bulloch. It is the international reserve currency because of the size and nature of the U.S. economy. Therefore, the only way for China to succeed in having its currency stand a fighting chance against the greenback is to continue opening up its economy. Oil trading is only part of that.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Edges Higher On Iran Fears

Next Post

Spending Boost Fails To Raise Production In The Permian
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years
Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 The Productivity Problem In The Permian

The Productivity Problem In The Permian

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

 Overlooked Gas Project Could Be Biggest Winner In Trade War

Overlooked Gas Project Could Be Biggest Winner In Trade War

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com