Oil Prices Fall On Bearish EIA Data

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.92 +0.16 +0.27%
Brent Crude 46 mins 63.72 -0.62 -0.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.262 +0.019 +0.85%
Mars US 2 hours 59.06 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.66 +0.09 +0.14%
Urals 18 hours 54.95 -5.20 -8.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.33 +0.12 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.262 +0.019 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.02 -0.03 -0.05%
Murban 18 hours 66.35 -0.25 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 55.24 -1.02 -1.81%
Basra Light 18 hours 68.36 -0.94 -1.36%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 65.93 -0.62 -0.93%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Girassol 18 hours 65.72 -1.04 -1.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.66 +0.09 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 38.64 -0.48 -1.23%
Canadian Condensate 113 days 53.24 +0.22 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 103 days 59.64 +0.22 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.74 +0.07 +0.13%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.24 -0.28 -0.55%
Peace Sour 23 hours 50.24 -0.28 -0.55%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.49 -0.28 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.39 -0.63 -1.09%
Central Alberta 23 hours 50.64 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Giddings 18 hours 49.00 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 90 days 66.60 +0.38 +0.57%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.71 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.66 -0.48 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.66 -0.48 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.47 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 6 mins americavchina.com
  • 1 hour Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 27 mins DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 21 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 9 mins POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 2 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 43 mins WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 1 day Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 11 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Japan Looks To Strengthen Oil Reserves Strategy

Alt Text

Iran: We Won’t Agree To Any Production Cuts In The Future

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh…

Alt Text

Airstrikes Disrupt Production At Libyan Oilfield

Airstrikes have once again disrupted…

Alt Text

The Toughest Part Of The OPEC Deal

OPEC+ agreed to deepen output…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall On Bearish EIA Data

By Irina Slav - Dec 11, 2019, 9:47 AM CST
Join Our Community
Cushing

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 800,000 barrels for the first week of December. Besides it, the EIA also reported hefty builds in gasoline and distillate fuel inventories.

The crude oil increase compared with a 4.9-million-barrel inventory draw estimated for the last week of November—the first draw in five weeks. Analysts had been optimistic for the week, expecting a draw of over 3 million barrels but API’s Tuesday report dampened the optimism somewhat, by reporting an unexpected build of more than 1.4 million barrels for the first week of December.

Prices were already depressed even before the API report, however. Once again trade war worries and pessimism about global economic growth came to outweigh the reaction to the OPEC+ decision to deepen cuts. The short life of this reaction was also due to the fact that the agreed cuts only sound deep on paper but it remains to be seen how much they will contribute to the actual slim-down of global supplies.

“We concluded that in a period of lower demand it is reasonable to further cut production, so our total cut deepens to 300,000 bpd,” Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the meeting last week.

Demand for oil is indeed slow but next year it could pick up and that is when the effectiveness of the OPEC+ cuts will become evident or not. Related: These Secretive Oil Companies Control $3 Trillion In Wealth

In the meantime, the EIA reported a gasoline inventory increase of 5.4 million barrels for the week to December 4, versus an increase of 3.4 million barrels for the previous week. Gasoline production last week averaged 9.8 million bpd, compared with 9.9 million bpd a week earlier.

Distillate fuel inventories rose by 4.1 million barrels in the reporting period. This compares with an increase of 3.1 million barrels for the prior week. Production in the week to December 4 averaged 5.2 million bpd, compared with 5.3 million bpd a week earlier.

Brent crude was trading at $63.91 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was at $58.87 a barrel at the time of writing, both down from yesterday’s close.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Argentina's Shale Boom Hits New Milestone

Next Post

OPEC Reduced Oil Production Ahead Of Deeper Cuts Decision
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

 Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

 Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

 Oil Rig Count Slides Amid OPEC Optimism

Oil Rig Count Slides Amid OPEC Optimism

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com