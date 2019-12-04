Oil Soars On Crude Inventory Draw

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.34 +2.24 +3.99%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.20 +2.38 +3.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.387 -0.054 -2.21%
Mars US 17 hours 55.40 -0.26 -0.47%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.57 +0.07 +0.11%
Urals 1 day 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.25 +0.28 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.25 +0.28 +0.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 1 day 50.95 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.387 -0.054 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 1 day 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 1 day 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Girassol 1 day 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.57 +0.07 +0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.85 +2.87 +7.98%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.10 +0.14 +0.40%
Canadian Condensate 106 days 50.10 +0.14 +0.28%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.50 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.30 +0.14 +0.28%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.10 +0.14 +0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.10 +0.14 +0.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.35 +0.14 +0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.10 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.85 +0.14 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 60.25 +0.28 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 83 days 63.73 -1.99 -3.03%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 1 day 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 65.33 -2.07 -3.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 8 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 3 hours Offshore is changing
  • 5 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 days Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 days What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 2 days China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 12 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 58 mins Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 19 hours Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 2 days Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 2 days RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 2 days US shale production boom
  • 2 days Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Moody’s Cuts Alberta Rating Citing Overdependence On Oil

Alt Text

Did Oil Really Save The Whales?

The rise of the crude…

Alt Text

U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric

EIA forecasts predict US shale…

Alt Text

Visualizing The US Shale Slowdown

The United States may very…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Soars On Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Dec 04, 2019, 9:40 AM CST
Join Our Community
Crude

The Energy Information Administration reported today a crude oil inventory draw of 4.9 million barrels for the week to November 29, after a 1.6-million-barrel increase reported for the previous week.

Analysts had expected an inventory decline of 1.798 million barrels and the American Petroleum Institute yesterday estimated inventories had gone down by 3.72 million barrels, which pushed oil prices higher.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.4 million barrels for the week to November 27, down from a build of 5.1 million barrels reported for the previous week. Gasoline production averaged 9.9 million bpd.

In distillate fuels, the authority estimated a 3.1-million-barrel inventory increase, compared with a build of 700,000 barrels for the previous week. Production last week averaged 5.3 million bpd.

Refineries in the United States processed 16.8 million bpd last week, up from 16.2 million bpd a week earlier. Imports averaged 6 million bpd, down from 6.2 million bpd a week earlier.

While oil prices rebounded on the surprising news from the API, whose weekly inventory surprises have lately been more on the negative side, there is a major downward risk for them: the OPEC and OPEC+ meetings. Related: Will The OPEC Meeting Yield A Bullish Surprise?

OPEC is meeting on Thursday to discuss how to handle the production cuts going forward and then, a day later, it is meeting with Russia and its other partners. As usual, Russia’s Alexander Novak is keeping his cards close to his chest, although the dominant expectation is that Moscow will continue to play along with OPEC.

There is, however, room for doubt. Reports from OPEC say Saudi Arabia wants to deepen the cuts, and this might not be something Russia would be too happy to do. What’s more, even if it agrees to deeper cuts this will not automatically mean it will implement it. Like some OPEC members, Russia has not been particularly strict about staying within its OPEC+ assigned quota. In fact, it has been exceeding this quota for most of the year.

As a result, there is the possibility that no deeper cuts will be agreed. This, according to Rystad Energy, could pressure prices to $40 a barrel as it would lead to a sizeable supply surplus in 2020.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Giant North Sea Oilfield Boosts Production To 350,000 Bpd 
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

 Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com