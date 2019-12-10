This Nation Now Boasts World’s Largest Horizontal Oil Well

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.28 +0.26 +0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.40 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.259 +0.027 +1.21%
Mars US 17 hours 58.82 -0.18 -0.31%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.57 +0.33 +0.51%
Urals 1 day 59.80 +0.60 +1.01%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.59 -0.21 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.59 -0.21 -0.33%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Mexican Basket 1 day 54.21 +0.06 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.259 +0.027 +1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 64.07 +0.76 +1.20%
Murban 1 day 66.49 +0.83 +1.26%
Iran Heavy 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Basra Light 4 days 68.69 +1.03 +1.52%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.88 +0.51 +0.77%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 65.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Girassol 1 day 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Opec Basket 1 day 65.57 +0.33 +0.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.21 +0.25 +0.63%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 39.12 -0.18 -0.46%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 53.02 -0.18 -0.34%
Premium Synthetic 102 days 59.42 -0.18 -0.30%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 52.67 -0.18 -0.34%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.52 -0.18 -0.36%
Peace Sour 18 hours 50.52 -0.18 -0.36%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 52.77 -0.18 -0.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 58.02 -0.18 -0.31%
Central Alberta 18 hours 50.72 -0.18 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.59 -0.21 -0.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.50 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 1 day 49.25 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 88 days 66.22 +0.26 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.97 -0.18 -0.34%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.92 -0.18 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.92 -0.18 -0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 55.50 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 1 day 49.25 -0.25 -0.51%
Buena Vista 1 day 68.25 -0.18 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 4 hours americavchina.com (otherwise known as OilPrice).
  • 12 mins Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 7 hours Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
  • 2 days Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 2 days Wallstreet's "acid test" for Democrat Presidential candidate to receive their financial support . . . Support "Carried Interest"
  • 22 hours Natural Gas
  • 1 min POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 12 mins Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 12 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 3 hours READ: New Record Conoco Eagleford Vintage 5 wells, their 5th generation test wells . . . Shale going bust . . . LAUGHABLE
  • 2 days 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 1 day Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 17 hours My interview on PDVSA Petrocaribe and corruption
  • 1 day Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Caracas Caves, Releases Jailed American Citgo Executives

Alt Text

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

Both the U.S. and China…

Alt Text

The U.S. Just Became A Net Oil Exporter For The First Time Ever

Just a decade ago, the…

Alt Text

The One Sweet Spot That Continues To Drive Permian Growth

The Bone Spring formation has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

This Nation Now Boasts World’s Largest Horizontal Oil Well

By Irina Slav - Dec 10, 2019, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Largest Oil Well

YPF, the Argentine state energy company, has drilled the longest horizontal oil well lateral, at 3,890 meters, or more than 12,700 feet, in the Vaca Muerta shale play, S&P Global Platts reports, citing a source close to the company.

The record-breaking lateral—the horizontal part of the well—was drilled in the Bandurria Sur area, which YPF is developing in partnership with Schlumberger. The Argentine state major now has plans for more long laterals, at more than 2,500 meters, at a project it is working on in partnership with Chevron: Loma Campana.

Longer laterals in horizontal wells enable greater production from a single well, saving the operator money. Investment concerns are serious for YPF amid political instability in Argentina and the oil price volatility on international markets.

The concerns become even more pronounced in the context of YPF’s ambition to become an oil exporter rivaling the United States, according to the S&P Global Platts source. Production costs in the U.S. shale patch are as much as 30 percent lower than they are in the Vaca Muerta play.

The cost problem in the play, which is one of the biggest in the world, is not only related to political and price instability. Unlike the U.S. shale plays, the Vaca Muerta became the focus of attention for energy companies relatively recently.

Related: OPEC Deal Could Send Oil To $70

There is no transport infrastructure developed around it for the supply of key materials such as frac sand and water for drilling. Having to bring in sand and water from sometimes significant distances raises production costs to sometimes unacceptable levels, slowing down the development of the oil and gas resources in the play.

Earlier this year, Oilprice reported that production costs at Vaca Muerta may need to go as low as US$40 per barrel of crude to make it internationally competitive. Yet such low production costs involve reducing the costs of things like frac sand, fracking itself, logistics, and related services. This would not be an easy job to do across the play, given the lack of frac sand deposits near the play or extensive logistics infrastructure.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Lower Oil Production Will Cause Saudi Budget Deficit To Balloon
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

 Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

 Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

 Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com