Oil Moves Higher As EIA Confirms Inventory Draws Across The Board

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.88 +0.52 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.80 +1.02 +1.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.027 -0.221 -5.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.830 +0.037 +1.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.658 +0.032 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.658 +0.032 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.32 -0.58 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.71 -0.65 -0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.23 -3.54 -4.03%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 -3.10 -3.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.32 -2.83 -2.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 33 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 16 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 20 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

A surge in U.S. oil…

Guyana’s Oil Production To Increase Three-Fold Next Month

Guyana’s Oil Production To Increase Three-Fold Next Month

Exxon plans to begin oil…

Major Northwest Europe Oil Terminals Disrupted By Cyberattack

Major Northwest Europe Oil Terminals Disrupted By Cyberattack

Operations at the oil terminals…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Confirms Inventory Draws Across The Board

By Irina Slav - Feb 09, 2022, 9:35 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices went up today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 4.8 million barrels for the week to February 4.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute surprised the market with an inventory draw, which pushed prices higher.

The draw estimated by the EIA compared with an inventory decline of 1 million barrels for the previous week. Inventories remain below the seasonal five-year average supporting higher oil prices.

In gasoline, the authority reported an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for the first week of February. This compared with a build of 2.1 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.4 million bpd last week, which compared with 8.7 million bpd during the previous week.

In middle distillates, the authority reported an estimated inventory decline of 900,000 barrels for the week to February 4, which compared with a draw of 2.4 million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production averaged 4.7 million barrels daily during the first week of February, compared with 4.6 million bpd for the previous week.

The EIA said in its recently released Short-Term Energy Outlook it expected crude oil production in the U.S. to reach 12 million bpd on average this year and rise further to 12.6 million bpd in 2023.

As for fuel prices, the agency said it expected a decline later this year in line with the expected decline in crude oil prices. Higher refinery throughputs would also contribute to more affordable fuels, the EIA noted.

Last week, refineries operated at 88.2 percent of capacity, processing an average of 15.6 million barrels of crude daily. This compared with 15.2 million bpd a week earlier. Imports stood at 6.4 million bpd in the first week of February, which compared with 7.1 million bpd a week earlier.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $91.23 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $89.62 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Output Could Hit Record In 2023: EIA
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output

The Market Is Ignoring The Surge In U.S. Oil Output
Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com