  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 13 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 19 mins Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 8 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 11 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 2 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

U.S. Seeks Help From Key Asian Importers To Send Gas To Europe

Wall Street’s Favorite Oil Stocks For 2022

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

Oil Rises Further On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - Feb 02, 2022, 9:36 AM CST
Oil prices climbed higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline of 1 million barrels for the week to January 28.

In fuels, the EIA reported a mixed picture.

The agency said that at 415.1 million barrels, crude oil inventories were close to 10 percent below the five-year average levels for this time of the year.

A day before the EIA released its report the American Petroleum Institute estimated U.S. crude oil inventories had declined by 1.645 million barrels, reinforcing the perception that the oil market was getting tighter while demand was on the rise.

Gasoline inventories added 2.1 million barrels last week, according to the EIA, compared with a build of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week. Gasoline production averaged 8.7 million bpd last week, which compared with 8.9 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the authority estimated an inventory decline of 2.4 million barrels for the last week of January, with production averaging 4.6 million bpd. This compared with an inventory draw of 2.8 million barrels for the previous week and production of 4.8 million bpd.

Refineries processed 15.2 million bpd last week, compared with 15.5 million bpd. Imports stood at 7.1 million bpd, which compared with 6.2 million bpd for the previous week.

Before the EIA report, prices got support from the API estimate, which countered analyst expectations of an inventory build. However, the effect of the report on prices was muted because the industry group also estimated an increase in gasoline stocks, suggesting lack of enough strength in demand.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $89.68 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $88.75 a barrel, both up from opening. Benchmarks enjoyed the support of tight global inventories and reports that OPEC+ decided not to boost production beyond its 400,000 monthly additions quota.

A big part of the likely reason for this is that most of OPEC+ does not have the spare capacity to boost production by any more barrels—a fact that is also strongly bullish for oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

Next Post

Exxon, Chevron Eye Major Boost In Permian Oil Production
