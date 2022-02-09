$90 Oil Offers The Best-Ever Economics For U.S. Shale

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.58 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.41 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.033 +0.024 +0.60%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.827 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.650 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 86.86 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.650 -0.004 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 89.33 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 91.57 -1.14 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 85.76 +1.53 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 95.43 +1.48 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 94.12 +1.80 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 4 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 1 day Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 22 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

How The IEA Lost 200 Million Oil Barrels

How The IEA Lost 200 Million Oil Barrels

Estimates from the IEA showed…

Guyana’s Oil Boom Has Been Amazing For Its Economy

Guyana’s Oil Boom Has Been Amazing For Its Economy

Guyana is in the midst…

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Confirms Inventory Draws Across The Board

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Confirms Inventory Draws Across The Board

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$90 Oil Offers The Best-Ever Economics For U.S. Shale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2022, 7:00 PM CST
  • The U.S. shale patch is experiencing its best-ever economics this year thanks to a combination of disciplined spending and high oil prices.
  • The Permian basin is still leading U.S. shale production growth but basins in North Dakota, Texas, Colorado, and Wyoming are also growing.
  • The EIA raised its production forecast once again on Tuesday, with U.S. production set to hit a record high in 2023.
Join Our Community

The Permian has led U.S. shale production growth in recent months and will continue to do so in the coming months, but the oil price rally so far in 2022 has also driven increased drilling activity in other shale basins with higher breakeven prices.  

$90 oil is incentivizing more drilling activity in the Bakken in North Dakota, the Eagle Ford in Texas, Colorado’s DJ Basin, and in Wyoming, as the drilling economics at these high oil prices—the highest since 2014—are too attractive to pass up.  

In fact, the economics are the best since the start of the shale revolution, some oilfield service firms say, as oil prices are high while many producers are disciplined in spending. 

“Drilling economics today are better than they’ve ever been since the shale revolution started,” Chris Wright, chief executive officer at Liberty Oilfield Services, told Reuters

Like the biggest oilfield service providers, Schlumberger and Halliburton, Liberty Oilfield Services also sees “an upcycle driven by rapidly tightening markets for oil & gas” in the U.S. industry, Liberty said in its 2021 earnings release on Tuesday.

“E&P operators are responding to oil and gas price signals. The public operators are maintaining discipline and will show only modest production growth this year, while the private operators are reacting more robustly to strong commodity prices,” Liberty Oilfield Services said in its outlook for this year.     

Public supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron plan a 25-percent and 10-percent increase in their Permian production this year, respectively. Many other public and private operators will also boost their oil and gas production in the Permian, where output hit a record high in recent weeks and is set to continue to grow. 

The other, costlier basins are also seeing increased activity, albeit at a smaller scale than in the Permian. The basins in North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado that were slower to recover from the COVID-inflicted downturn are already seeing increased activity and production. 

“It is encouraging that both the state’s industry and economy appear to be recovering from the pandemic- and market-induced downturn of 2020 sooner than anticipated. The number of rigs operating in the state continues to increase, with a reported 18 rigs as of December 2021,” the Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) said in a January report on Wyoming’s oil and natural gas resources. 

“In fact, in the October 2021 report by the Wyoming Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, the oil production estimate for 2021 improved by 31 percent compared to predictions made a year ago,” wrote Erin Campbell, state geologist and WSGS director. 

“Recent forward-thinking projects have improved the outlook for Wyoming’s oil and gas industry into 2022 and beyond,” Campbell said in a statement carried by Wyoming-based news outlet County 17

“We have seen a rebound in oil production in the state that’s not to where it was pre-pandemic but definitely on that course again,” Rob Godby, an energy expert at the University of Wyoming, told Wyoming Public Radio at the end of January. 

Oil production in Wyoming, North Dakota, and Colorado may not return to the pre-pandemic peaks, but it is definitely on the rise as high oil prices make drilling and project economics great again. 

Supply chain challenges and higher labor and equipment costs could be stumbling blocks for U.S. shale, especially for the basins with higher breakeven prices. 

Still, U.S. crude oil production is set to hit a new record of 12.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in the January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). 

On Tuesday the EIA raised its production forecast, expecting U.S. crude oil production to rise to an average of 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and 12.6 million bpd in 2023—an annual record high and 200,000 bpd above last month’s estimate. The previous annual average record of 12.3 million bpd was set in 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Moves Higher As EIA Confirms Inventory Draws Across The Board
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com