Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.45 +0.33 +0.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins SellBuy 73.99 +1.13 +1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.212 -0.028 -0.86%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins SellBuy 2.116 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 +0.004 +0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.62 +1.19 +1.69%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.175 +0.004 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.01 +0.87 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.02 +0.99 +1.37%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.63 +1.03 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 72.98 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.13 +0.69 +0.97%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.66 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.88 +0.58 +0.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.99 +0.68 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.27 +0.26 +0.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 57.38 +0.52 +0.91%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.88 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.28 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 63.88 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.23 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 69.13 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.78 -0.03 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.84 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 62.50 +1.25 +2.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.67 +0.46 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 66.07 +1.21 +1.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 70.02 +1.21 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 68.75 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.32 +0.44 +0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

A Scorching Hot Middle East Summer Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

A Scorching Hot Middle East Summer Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

Soaring temperatures in the Middle…

Could Energy Ties Bring Saudi Arabia's Conflict With Iran To An End?

Could Energy Ties Bring Saudi Arabia's Conflict With Iran To An End?

The relationship between Saudi Arabia…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 15, 2021, 3:46 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 8.537-million barrels for the week ending June 11.

Analysts had predicted a much smaller draw of 3.290 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 2.108 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 2.036 million barrels. Crude oil inventories have fallen by more than 22 million barrels since the start of 2021, according to API data, but are still up 34 million barrels since January 2020.

WTI and Brent prices were up again on Tuesday as the market digests a new demand outlook that suggests oil could come roaring back in the second half of this year, despite earlier predictions that oil demand could take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

At 3:24 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up $1.34 (+1.89%) at $72.22 prior to the data release—up $2 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading up $1.24 per barrel (+1.70%) at $74.10 per barrel.

While crude oil inventories fell yet again this week, U.S. oil production rebounded to an average of 11.0 million bpd for the week ending June 4, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. This is up 200,000 bpd from the week prior.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 2.852 million barrels for the week ending June 11—on top of the previous week's 2.405-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a draw of 614,000-barrel for the week.

Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories this week of 1.956 million barrels for the week, on top of last week's 3.752-million-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 1.526 million barrels.

Post data release, at 4:37 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $72.27 while Brent crude was trading at $74.14 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Secret To Securing Conflict-Free Metals

Next Post

The Secret To Securing Conflict-Free Metals

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Oil Markets Will Face A Supply Crisis Before Demand Peaks
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com