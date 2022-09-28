Oil Jumps On EIA Inventory Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.84 +2.34 +2.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.16 +1.89 +2.19%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.79 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins 6.625 -0.026 -0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.547 +0.054 +2.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.65 +2.59 +3.45%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.547 +0.054 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.08 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.26 -1.38 -1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.53 +0.86 +1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 302 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.54 +1.20 +1.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.47 +0.42 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.40 +2.17 +4.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.25 +1.79 +3.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.65 +1.79 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.90 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.05 +1.79 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.05 +1.79 +2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.00 +1.79 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.35 +1.79 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.13 +1.79 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 8 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 4 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Russian Analysts Claim Nord Stream 2 Could Still Export Some Gas To Europe

Oil Price Cap On Russian Crude Could Cause Tanker Shortage

Oil Price Cap On Russian Crude Could Cause Tanker Shortage

The re-routing of Russian crude…

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

The risk of a supply…

Maduro: Venezuela Is Ready To Send Its Oil To The World

Maduro: Venezuela Is Ready To Send Its Oil To The World

Venezuela is ready to recommence…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps On EIA Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - Sep 28, 2022, 9:38 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the Energy Information Administration today reported a modest inventory draw of 200,000 barrels for the week to September 23.

This compared with an increase in oil inventories of 1.1 million barrels for the previous week. Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a 4.15-million-barrel build in crude oil inventories for the week to September 23.

In fuels, the EIA reported draws across the board.

Gasoline stocks, according to the authority fell by 2.4 million barrels in the reporting period, with production averaging 9.6 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory build of 1.6 million barrels and average daily production of 9.5 million barrels.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory fall of 2.9 million barrels for the week to September 23, with average daily production at 5 million barrels.

This compared with an inventory build of 1.2 million barrels and average daily production of 5.2 million barrels a week earlier.

In the past few days oil prices have been on the slide as aggressive Fed policy has sent the dollar soaring. Earlier today, however, prices reversed the trend prompted by the shutdown of some offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Expectations that OPEC+ will agree oil production cuts at its next meeting next week also served to lend some support to oil prices in the past few days.

There may be more support for oil prices coming soon, too, as demand for the commodity remains robust while supply is not growing. In fact, it’s shrinking, and so is spare production capacity.

OPEC’s latest production figures showed the total was 3.58 million bpd below targets; Russia’s exports are seen dropping by 2.4 million bpd next year; and U.S. producers are staying on the cautious path with regard to production growth.

This, plus the need for the U.S. to replenish the strategic petroleum reserve after sales of 180 million barrels, suggests a bullish outlook for oil prices in the near to medium term.

On the bearish side, a recession could offset much of the bullish potential and analysts see the chances of a recession in the U.S. at between 45 percent for the next 12 months and 55 percent for the next 24 months.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com