U.S. Gulf Of Mexico Can Help Fill Global Oil Supply Gap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.71 -0.44 -0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 53 mins 89.32 +3.05 +3.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.35 +3.15 +3.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 6.880 +0.229 +3.44%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 2.576 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 57 mins 80.85 +3.20 +4.12%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.576 -0.002 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.08 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.26 -1.38 -1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.53 +0.86 +1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 303 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.54 +1.20 +1.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.47 +0.42 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.40 +2.17 +4.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.25 +1.79 +3.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.65 +1.79 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.90 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.05 +1.79 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.05 +1.79 +2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.00 +1.79 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 72.35 +1.79 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.13 +1.79 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 38 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 15 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 4 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Executives: Prices Don’t Reflect Tight Supply

OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September

OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September

Crude oil exports from all…

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

The risk of a supply…

Maduro: Venezuela Is Ready To Send Its Oil To The World

Maduro: Venezuela Is Ready To Send Its Oil To The World

Venezuela is ready to recommence…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gulf Of Mexico Can Help Fill Global Oil Supply Gap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. Gulf of Mexico may be one of the world's most mature deepwater basins, but it still has a lot of potential to expand.
  • The deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico has one of the lowest emissions-per-barrel estimates in the world.
  • According to the Current Trajectory scenario of McKinsey Energy Insights’ Global Energy Perspective 2022, deepwater basins are expected to provide 7 million bpd out of 24 million bpd of new supply sources needed by 2040.
Join Our Community

One of the world’s most mature deepwater basins, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, has a lot of production life left and could help bridge the oil supply gap that is widening with the maturing of many currently producing assets globally. The basin now pumping 15% of U.S. crude has the potential to deliver another up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of the new supply sources needed by 2040, McKinsey & Company said in a new report this month. The Gulf can also do it with one of the lowest emissions per barrel of all major basins in the world.   The deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico has one of the lowest emissions-per-barrel estimates in the world, right behind Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the North Sea deepwater basin, including offshore Norway and the UK, according to McKinsey estimates based on its calculations and data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Stanford University. 

Operators in the Gulf of Mexico—most of them supermajors with net-zero 2050 ambitions and targets—are also motivated to continue pumping oil and gas in the area, which has less than half of the emissions per barrel compared with other major basins such as U.S. shale, shallow water developments globally, other OPEC+ producers outside Saudi Arabia and the UAE, or oil sands, according to McKinsey. 

“That potential matters to the many oil and gas companies that are investing in the Gulf of Mexico, especially to those that have announced net-zero emissions targets. And it matters for the world climate,” McKinsey’s consultants said in their report.

The Gulf of Mexico’s relatively low emissions profile is the result of four factors, the consultancy says. These are minimal gas flaring because most of the natural gas is sold on the local markets, efficient facilities minimizing methane leaks, high throughput at wells and production facilities, and finally, operators making decarbonization efforts to stay in line with environmental sustainability goals and in compliance with regulations.  

Related: China’s Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

According to the Current Trajectory scenario of McKinsey Energy Insights’ Global Energy Perspective 2022, deepwater basins are expected to provide 7 million bpd out of 24 million bpd of new supply sources needed by 2040. The Gulf of Mexico could supply 1-2 million bpd of this, with important implications for the U.S. economy and global emissions.

The other supply is expected to come from areas such as the Middle East, offshore Brazil, and offshore West Africa. However, the future contribution of each of those regions “is largely uncertain” due to OPEC’s production policies and decisions and the asset performance of new investments, among other factors, McKinsey said.  

Regardless of where new oil supply will come from, one thing is certain—“additional sources of supply will be needed to meet demand and offset the natural decline of current online production,” the consultancy noted. 

That’s a warning recently repeated from the biggest crude oil exporter in the world, Saudi Arabia. 

Just last week, Saudi Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser said—once again—that the world would need oil and gas for the foreseeable future and would need more investment in the industry just to keep supply steady amid declining output from maturing wells, and even more investment to boost production capacity to meet the world’s energy needs.

If it’s not the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, there will be other basins to fill the supply gap—but they could be much more emission-intensive. 

“In the extreme case, an absence of continued resource access and development in the Gulf of Mexico would result in less of the lower-carbon production needed during the energy transition,” McKinsey said.

Without continued investment, the Gulf of Mexico could see production starting to decline as early as 2024, and fall by 800,000 bpd by 2040, from around 1.7 million bpd now, McKinsey’s analysts have estimated. 

The supermajors are investing in the Gulf of Mexico. For example, BP says its net production was around 290,000 boe/d last year, and it expects to produce 400,000 boe/d in the Gulf of Mexico by the mid-2020s.

Chevron financially approved this year and is preparing to develop the Ballymore project, its first Norphlet reservoir development in the area. Ballymore could yield 75,000 bpd of crude, with first oil expected in 2025. 

“The Gulf of Mexico has some of the lowest carbon intensity production within Chevron’s portfolio. It averages an intensity of 6 kg carbon equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent, a fraction of the global average,” the U.S. supermajor says.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Jumps On EIA Inventory Data
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com