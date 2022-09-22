Putin Forces All Energy Workers To Register For Military Draft

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.97 +1.03 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.98 +1.15 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.72 +1.29 +1.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.571 -0.208 -2.67%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.542 +0.055 +2.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.542 +0.055 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.95 +0.38 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.37 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.56 -4.37 -4.86%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.05 -0.45 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.23 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.11 -1.84 -2.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 61.69 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.09 -1.00 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.34 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 80.49 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.49 -1.00 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 87.44 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.79 -1.00 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 24 hours Wind droughts
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

Putin Forces All Energy Workers To Register For Military Draft

The Energy Stocks To Watch When Interest Rates Are Rising

The Energy Stocks To Watch When Interest Rates Are Rising

In this current rising interest…

France Prepares To Nationalize Its Struggling Nuclear Industry

France Prepares To Nationalize Its Struggling Nuclear Industry

France is slowly but surely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Putin Forces All Energy Workers To Register For Military Draft

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 22, 2022, 8:52 AM CDT

The Russian Energy Ministry has asked nearly 100% of Russia’s male energy sector employees to present themselves at recruitment offices, according to a Ministry letter shared by Gaz Bayushka.

Those receiving the letter, all companies in the country’s energy sector, as well as those in the mining sector, must adhere to the command. The companies must, according to the letter, give all men employed in the oil, gas, and mining sectors a day off to register at drafting offices.

“In the period from 22nd of September 2022 to 5th of October 2022, with the aim to specify numbers, all 100% of male employees of your companies are to appear at the military commissariats at their places of living,” the letter explains.

The companies were also instructed to appoint people to be responsible for attendance.

Exceptions will be made for company heads, their deputies, and heads of production units.

The oil, gas, and mining sector, according to Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin—who signed the letter—is the perfect source for military-suitable men.

For Russia’s oil and gas industry, the move that would see a large number of workers repurposed to serve in the military has the potential to decimate its capabilities through a sudden depletion of its workforce.

The letter comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin issued what he referred to as a partial mobilization of reservists to beef up Russia’s forces in Ukraine by 300,000 men. It is Russia’s largest conscription drive since WWII, according to Reuters.

As of 2020, Russia had 2.5 million people employed in the fuel and energy sector, according to Statista data. Russia’s crude oil and condensate production was 10.76 million bpd as of July, according to the Rosstat statistics office.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Coal Unit Britain Can’t Afford To Close Down

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com