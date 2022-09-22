Putin Forces All Energy Workers To Register For Military Draft

The Russian Energy Ministry has asked nearly 100% of Russia’s male energy sector employees to present themselves at recruitment offices, according to a Ministry letter shared by Gaz Bayushka.

Those receiving the letter, all companies in the country’s energy sector, as well as those in the mining sector, must adhere to the command. The companies must, according to the letter, give all men employed in the oil, gas, and mining sectors a day off to register at drafting offices.

“In the period from 22nd of September 2022 to 5th of October 2022, with the aim to specify numbers, all 100% of male employees of your companies are to appear at the military commissariats at their places of living,” the letter explains.

The companies were also instructed to appoint people to be responsible for attendance.

Exceptions will be made for company heads, their deputies, and heads of production units.

The oil, gas, and mining sector, according to Deputy Minister Pavel Sorokin—who signed the letter—is the perfect source for military-suitable men.

For Russia’s oil and gas industry, the move that would see a large number of workers repurposed to serve in the military has the potential to decimate its capabilities through a sudden depletion of its workforce.

The letter comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin issued what he referred to as a partial mobilization of reservists to beef up Russia’s forces in Ukraine by 300,000 men. It is Russia’s largest conscription drive since WWII, according to Reuters.

As of 2020, Russia had 2.5 million people employed in the fuel and energy sector, according to Statista data. Russia’s crude oil and condensate production was 10.76 million bpd as of July, according to the Rosstat statistics office.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

