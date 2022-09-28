OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.88 +2.38 +3.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.21 +1.94 +2.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.79 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 mins 6.615 -0.036 -0.54%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.546 +0.053 +2.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.65 +2.59 +3.45%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.546 +0.053 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.08 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.26 -1.38 -1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.53 +0.86 +1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 302 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.54 +1.20 +1.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.47 +0.42 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 56.40 +2.17 +4.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.25 +1.79 +3.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.65 +1.79 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.90 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.05 +1.79 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.05 +1.79 +2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.00 +1.79 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.35 +1.79 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.13 +1.79 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 4 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Russian Analysts Claim Nord Stream 2 Could Still Export Some Gas To Europe

How Big A Problem Is America’s Shrinking Oil Reserve?

How Big A Problem Is America’s Shrinking Oil Reserve?

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has…

Russia Likely To Propose Major Output Cut At Next OPEC+ Meeting

Russia Likely To Propose Major Output Cut At Next OPEC+ Meeting

Russia is likely to propose…

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Jump Amid Crash In Crude Prices

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Jump Amid Crash In Crude Prices

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 28, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Petro-Logistics: Between September 1 and 25, OPEC’s crude oil exports averaged 21.648 million barrels per day.
  • Crude oil exports out of Iran plunged by more than 700,000 bpd.
  • In August, OPEC+ continued to vastly underperform its collective oil production target, with the gap between the quota and actual output widening to a massive 3.58 million barrels per day.
Join Our Community

Crude oil exports from all OPEC oil producers were down in the first 25 days of September compared to the full month of August, according to data from Petro-Logistics cited by commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo on Wednesday.  

Between September 1 and 25, OPEC’s crude oil exports averaged 21.648 million barrels per day (bpd), which was 166,000 bpd lower than the average OPEC crude oil exports for the full month of August.

Crude oil exports out of Iran plunged by more than 700,000 bpd, per Petro-Logistics’ data. Oil exports from the Islamic Republic – exempted from the OPEC+ deal – averaged just 450,000 bpd between September 1 and 25, down by 710,000 bpd compared to the full month of August, according to the data Staunovo cited.

OPEC+ -- with OPEC members Iran, Venezuela, and Libya exempted – has a 100,000-bpd higher oil production target for the month of September compared to August. The one-month-only increase, to be reversed in October, means that OPEC+ producers would fall further behind in their actual production versus quotas this month.  

In August, OPEC+ continued to vastly underperform its collective oil production target, with the gap between the quota and actual output widening to a massive 3.58 million barrels per day (bpd), according to delegates and OPEC data Argus saw last week.

The 10 OPEC members bound by the pact saw their collective crude oil production hit 1.399 million bpd below the quota, while the non-OPEC producers in the deal were more than 2 million bpd behind quota, at 2.185 million bpd, per OPEC data Argus has seen.

In August, the two biggest laggards in production quotas were Russia of the non-OPEC group and Nigeria of OPEC, the data showed. Russia’s oil production was 1.25 million bpd below its target, while Nigeria was 700,000 bpd behind its quota. Russia’s output is constrained by the Western sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while Nigeria has had troubles for years with a lack of investment and oil theft.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia At The Forefront Of Development Of Huge Iranian Oil Fields
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com