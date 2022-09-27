Gasoline Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.16 -0.34 -0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 39 mins 86.27 +2.21 +2.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.20 +1.38 +1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 17 mins 6.669 +0.018 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.496 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 42 mins 77.65 +2.59 +3.45%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.496 +0.003 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 302 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 4 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Gasoline Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

China Replaces Russia As Dominant Force In Central Asia

China Replaces Russia As Dominant Force In Central Asia

ussia’s influence in Central Asia…

Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists

Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists

The copper industry has bounced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gasoline Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 27, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build this week for crude oil of 4.150 million barrels, while analysts predicted a build of 333,000 barrels. According to API data, U.S. crude inventories have now gained 23 million barrels so far this year—a build made possible only by releasing 166 million barrels from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The build comes as the Department of Energy released 4.6 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending September 23, leaving the SPR with 422.6 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a build in crude oil inventories of 1.035 million barrels after analysts had predicted a build of 2.321 million barrels.

WTI rose on Tuesday prior to the data release. At 12:17 p.m. ET, WTI was trading up $1.15 (+1.50%) on the day at $77.86 per barrel—down nearly $7 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading up $1.49 (+1.77%) on the day at $85.55—a $5 decrease on the week. Crude oil prices continued to rise throughout the afternoon, with producers cutting supply ahead of Hurricane Ian and rumors that OPEC+ could move to cut production targets for November at its next monthly meeting.

U.S. crude oil production data for the week ending September 16 stayed at 12.1 million bpd for the fourth week in a row, according to the latest weekly EIA data.  

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories this week of 1.048 million barrels for the week ending September 23, compared to the previous week's 3.225 million-barrel build. 

Distillate stocks saw a build of 1,438,000 barrels for the week, compared to last week's 1.538-million-barrel increase. 

Cushing inventories were up by 357,000 barrels this week. Last week, the API saw a Cushing increase of 510,000 barrels. Official EIA Cushing inventory for the week ending September 16 was 24.991 million barrels, up from 24.648 million barrels in the prior week.

WTI was trading at $78.46 moments after the release, up 2.28% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway, Germany, Brace For Insecurity After Nordstream Explosions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com