Oil Inches Up on Crude Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.67 +1.06 +1.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.32 +1.08 +1.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 73.38 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.328 +0.017 +0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.019 +0.039 +1.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Mars US 40 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.019 +0.039 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.74 -0.49 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.45 -0.30 -0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.19 -2.38 -3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 743 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.75 -2.32 -3.05%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.45 -2.08 -2.72%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.38 -2.05 -2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.06 -0.92 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 196 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.76 -2.71 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 70.76 -2.71 -3.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 69.01 -2.71 -3.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 59.86 -2.71 -4.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 53.86 -2.71 -4.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 58.11 -2.71 -4.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 61.11 -2.71 -4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 54.11 -2.71 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.17 -2.63 -3.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 58.84 -2.71 -4.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 62.69 -2.71 -4.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.09 -2.71 -4.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.00 -3.00 -4.41%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 7 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC Maintains Oil Demand Outlook Amid Resilient Economic Growth

Oil and Gas Discoveries Spark Debate in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Oil and Gas Discoveries Spark Debate in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo…

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

Record crude oil production in…

What More OPEC+ Cuts Mean for the Market

What More OPEC+ Cuts Mean for the Market

The Thursday OPEC+ decision for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Inches Up on Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Dec 13, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Valero refinery

Crude oil prices reversed their decline today, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory draw of 4.3 million barrels for the week to December 8.

This compared with a draw of 4.6 million barrels for the previous week, which, however, combined with builds in gasoline and middle distillate inventories to put a lid on prices.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.35 million barrels for the week to December 8, along with a robust build in gasoline inventories and a modest one in middle distillates.

For the week to December 8, the EIA estimated a modest gasoline inventory build of 400,000 barrels, with production averaging 9.5 million barrels daily, a slight increase on the week.

This compared with a build of 5.4 million barrels for the previous week, when production stood at an average of 9.5 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 1.5 million barrels for the week to December 8, with production averaging 5 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory increase of 1.3 million barrels for the previous week, with average daily production at 5.1 million barrels.

Oil prices have this week extended their losing streak after seven consecutive weeks of losses on the back of evidence of robust supply and projected further growth in U.S. output next year.

WTI has fallen below $70 per barrel and Brent crude is trading below $75 per barrel. The EIA on Tuesday revised down its forecast for Brent crude prices for 2024, now expecting them to average $83 per barrel, down from an earlier projection of $93 per barrel. The EIA attributed the decrease to “ongoing concerns around global oil demand growth.”

The authority also said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook that OPEC+ had reduced oil supply by some 1.4 million barrels daily this year. However, this has been offset by an increase of 2.4 million bpd by non-OPEC producers, the EIA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com