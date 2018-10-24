Oil Steady Despite Major Crude Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.24 -0.19 -0.29%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.48 -0.96 -1.26%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.248 -0.035 -1.07%
Mars US 22 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.74 +1.06 +1.35%
Urals 2 days 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.43 -2.63 -3.55%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.248 -0.035 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 73.13 -3.42 -4.47%
Murban 15 hours 75.77 -3.65 -4.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 2 days 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 2 days 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.74 +1.06 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 26.20 +1.26 +5.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.18 -2.93 -17.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 57.43 -2.93 -4.85%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.53 -2.93 -4.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 28.43 -2.93 -9.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.43 -2.93 -8.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.43 -2.93 -8.29%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.93 -2.93 -5.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 30.93 -2.93 -8.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 33.43 -2.93 -8.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.69 -2.76 -3.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 2 days 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.74 +0.23 +0.29%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -2.75 -4.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.19 -2.74 -3.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 4 hours (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 3 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 1 hour Pertamina Looks for Dollar Alternatives in Oil
  • 6 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 hour FII Starts. How Will It Go?
  • 14 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 20 mins Nuclear Pact/Cold War: Moscow Wants U.S. To Explain Planned Exit From Arms Treaty
  • 25 mins Biomass for powergeneration
  • 20 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 21 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 18 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 17 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 11 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland

Breaking News:

Top Chinese Refiners Not Booking Iranian Oil For November

Alt Text

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

Oil prices continued to slide…

Alt Text

U.S-Saudi Clash Could Spell Disaster For OPEC

The Khashoggi case could have…

Alt Text

Large Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Steady Despite Major Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Oct 24, 2018, 9:45 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Jack

A day after the American Petroleum Instituted shook oil prices lower by reporting a crude oil inventory build of close to 10 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration confirmed a build but a lower one, spurring a further price drop in WTI.

Crude oil inventories in the United States added 6.3 million barrels in the week to October 19, the EIA said, after a build of 6.5 million barrels a week earlier. At 422.8 million barrels, the EIA said, U.S. inventories of crude are some 2 percent above the seasonal average.

Gasoline inventories were down by 4.8 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories dipped by 2.3 million barrels.

Be that as it may, the EIA’s report is bound to affect prices amid ever-higher volatility, after yesterday West Texas Intermediate ended trading with a loss of 4.2 percent, the largest in three months, CNBC reported. The loss was prompted as much by a stock market decline as by assurances from Riyadh Saudi Arabia will be able to make up for any lost oil supply from Iran. The stock market fall, however, may well continue in the coming days as investors heed warnings from various economic research authorities about a slowdown in global economic growth. Related: Russia’s Oil Output Won’t Go Much Higher

In its report, the EIA also said refineries processed 16.3 million barrels of crude daily last week and churned out 10 million bpd of gasoline and 5 million bpd of distillate fuel. This compares with the same processing rate of 16.3 million bpd for the week prior, which showed gasoline production of 10.4 million bpd, with distillate production at 4.8 million bpd.

The weekly fuel production and inventory figures from EIA will doubtless also be in the focus of traders’ attention as they try to construct a reliable picture of supply in a key market such as the United States. At the same time, updates from Washington regarding Iran will probably trump these domestic figures in favor of global supply concerns.

The latest in this respect was a statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that unlike last time when the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran, importers of Iranian crude will need to reduce their intake by more than 20 percent to have a chance at scoring a waiver with the department.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The World’s Next Offshore Oil Hotspot

Next Post

Why U.S. Shale May Fall Short Of Expectations
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com