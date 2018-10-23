The Great Biofuel Swindle

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.33 -0.10 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.38 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 3 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
Urals 20 hours 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.06 -0.11 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 76.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 20 hours 79.42 +0.24 +0.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 20 hours 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 24.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.11 -0.17 -0.98%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.46 +0.08 +0.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 31.36 -6.92 -18.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.86 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.86 -10.17 -23.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.36 +0.08 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 20 hours 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.51 +0.98 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +0.05 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 1 hour Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 6 hours Dyson Will Build Its Electric Cars in Singapore
  • 6 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland
  • 2 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 38 mins Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 18 hours Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 4 hours The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 3 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 hour Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 2 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 5 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 2 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 20 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories

Breaking News:

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Alt Text

Is This The Future Of Battery Tech?

A group of scientists have…

Alt Text

Carbon Pricing Won't Kill Big Oil

Big oil has agreed to…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Win Big In New NAFTA Deal

The recent renegotiation of NAFTA…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Great Biofuel Swindle

By Haley Zaremba - Oct 23, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
swindle

Over the past decade, “biofuel” has been a major buzz word in the world of clean energy and environmental science. As the topic of advanced biofuels continued to trend over the years, investments and studies ballooned accordingly. Now, however, with a bit of hindsight it has become clear that the vast majority of chatter and speculation about the “next big biofuel” set to change the energy landscape was just hot air.

Many claims made by energy startups, blogs, and think tanks were a bit short of credible, to put it lightly. A laundry list of companies over time claimed that they would be able to efficiently convert biomass like straw, wood chips, algae, and other organics into biofuel in an economically viable way. Some of these hopefuls even claimed to be able to do so for as little as a dollar per gallon.

Investors and taxpayers alike funneled money into ventures that had little to no chance of success. Investment went to technologies that had been abandoned decades before, due to economic impracticality. The most striking example can be found in the case of cellulosic ethanol. Converting straw into ethanol is a prohibitively expensive venture, but companies continued--and still continue--to try. What’s more, despite the fact that “commercial” cellulosic ethanol is only being produced at a very small fraction of the projected volumes, it’s currently being sold into the fuel supply, in large part thanks to heavy subsidization from the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Coming in second, only behind cellulosic ethanol, as the most overhyped biofuel is biomass sourced from algae. The concept is not nearly as far-fetched as producing fuel from straw. Some species of algae do produce oils that can be converted into fuel, and crude oil itself is essentially prehistoric algae and plankton. That being said, we are not anywhere close to the point of making this process economically viable. Removing all waters and oils from the algae and providing the perfect balance of light and CO2 to successfully cultivate the finicky plants on a mass scale is currently a staggeringly inefficient and expensive undertaking. The waste here is not the research--perhaps someday this will be a viable avenue--but the massive influx of cash and government funding into companies that loudly claimed to be able to create this industry in the short-term.

Related: China’s Oil Addiction Is Its Main Weakness As A Superpower

One by one, the vast majority of these algae biofuel companies who touted themselves as the next big thing went out of business. Last year Greentech Media published a far-from-complete list of 24 companies that had fallen victim to what they termed the “great algae biofuel bubble”. Those that have not closed their doors entirely have moved into other, more profitable corners of the market for algae byproducts, such as cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pet food additives, and other specialty products.

The algal biofuel bubble was created and driven by a number of factors. Of course, there were CEOs, entrepreneurs and investors making outrageously outsized claims about their company’s capabilities and the future of algae-based biofuels, but also to blame is the U.S. Department of Energy, which was granting enormous amounts of funds to these ventures through its bioenergy technologies office. And then there are all of the industry advocates, journalists, and bloggers who fed into the hype and supported claims that commercially viable algae-based biofuels were just around the corner. One of the most glaring examples of those spreading overblown claims comes from Jim Lane of Biofuels Digest, who published a stunningly incorrect market forecast that predicted that algal biofuel capacity would reach 1 billion gallons by 2014.

Perhaps the biggest tragedy in the great algae swindle is that it is certain to suppress investment into continued research into biofuels. It can no longer be denied that we certainly don’t have the technology to create competitively priced algal biofuel, but that doesn’t mean we never will. Some parts of the algae hype are very understandable. Certain species of algae contain 40 percent lipids by weight, which can be converted into diesel, synthetic petroleum, butanol or industrial chemicals. No company has been able to build a successful business model on this principal, but that doesn’t mean they never will.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Majors Win Big In New NAFTA Deal

Next Post

Europe’s Gas Game Just Took A Wild Twist
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com