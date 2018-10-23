The World’s Next Offshore Oil Hotspot

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.33 -0.10 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.38 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 3 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
Urals 20 hours 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.06 -0.11 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 76.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 20 hours 79.42 +0.24 +0.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 20 hours 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 24.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.11 -0.17 -0.98%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.46 +0.08 +0.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 31.36 -6.92 -18.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.86 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.86 -10.17 -23.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.36 +0.08 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 20 hours 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.51 +0.98 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +0.05 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 1 hour Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 6 hours Dyson Will Build Its Electric Cars in Singapore
  • 6 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland
  • 2 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 38 mins Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 18 hours Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 4 hours The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 3 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 hour Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 2 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 5 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 2 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 20 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories

Breaking News:

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Alt Text

Will The U.S.-Saudi Spat Upend Oil Markets?

Saudi Arabia appeared to threaten…

Alt Text

BP Chief: Saudi Arabia Is Holding Back Production

BP CEO Bob Dudley has…

Alt Text

Are Claims Of Peak Oil Production In Russia Overblown?

Some analysts are claiming that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The World’s Next Offshore Oil Hotspot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshr

With population of fewer than 750,000 people, Guyana—a neighbor of Venezuela—has always depended on commodities. Sugar, gold, shrimp, timber, bauxite, and rice account for nearly 60 percent of this South American country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Now, Guyana is set to add another valuable commodity to that list.

In 2015, ExxonMobil—whose market capitalization is roughly 100 times Guyana’s GDP—made its first oil discovery offshore Guyana, adding another very precious commodity to the tiny nation’s potential product slate.

Three years and dozens of new oil discoveries later, Guyana is set to produce its own oil for the first time ever, in 2020.

Over the past couple of years, the success rate of discoveries has been phenomenal, analysts say, and some expect that Guyana could be on the road to joining the few non-OPEC nations in the world capable of producing more than 1 million bpd of oil.

Analysts warn that potential development challenges—considering that the area has never produced oil and lacks infrastructure—and the resource curse may spoil the Guyana offshore oil party.

But as things stand now, there are more optimists than pessimists that Venezuela’s small neighbor to the east could become an oil producer capable of plugging part of the conventional oil supply gap next decade. Attractive fiscal terms, scale of resource, and reservoir quality are all there in the Liza complex operated by Exxon, according to Wood Mackenzie analysts, who estimate that the complex has accounted for 15 percent of all conventional crude oil found globally since 2015.

Two months ago, Exxon announced a ninth oil discovery offshore Guyana, which adds to already estimated resource of more than 4 billion oil-equivalent barrels discovered to date. Related: The Great Biofuel Swindle

Exxon expects Liza Phase 1 to start producing oil by early 2020, via a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel—up to 120,000 bpd.

The Guyana discoveries have the potential for up to five FPSO vessels producing more than 750,000 bpd by 2025, Exxon says.

“Guyana has hit the jackpot,” Maria Cortez, Latin America upstream senior research manager with Wood Mackenzie, said in August, commenting on Exxon’s ninth discovery.

“If this small South American nation with, a population of about 750,000, can properly manage the billions of dollars of revenue about to come its way, it may become the richest corner of the continent.”

In Orinduik Block, another block offshore Guyana, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas, which is partnering with operator Tullow Oil, announced last month that an independent analysis found that there are at least ten exploration leads with close to 3 billion barrels of recoverable oil potential in the Orinduik Block. Tullow Oil and Eco plan to drill their first well in the block in early Q3 2019.

“Guyana is the jewel in the crown, the mother of dragons. That is the hottest exploration area in the world. It’s no longer frontier, it’s a sub-mature basin,” Eco’s chief executive Gil Holzman told S&P Global Platts in an interview this month.

Guyana is a “paradise” for exploring because of the enormous resource of pure, sweet, light oil that is much easier to refine than the heavy crude of its neighbor Venezuela, Holzman said.

The exploration success rate for commercial discoveries in the Stabroek block, where Exxon has been striking more and more oil in recent years, is an “astronomical” 82 percent, compared to global industry average of below 20 percent, according to WoodMac.

The size of reserves and reservoir quality underpin the economics in the block, with project break-even of below US$40 a barrel, the energy consultancy says.

Few oil producing countries pump more than 1 million bpd—there are just ten such producers outside OPEC—the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Norway, China, Brazil, Oman, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

“New admissions to the group don’t happen very often,” Simon Flowers,Chairman and Chief Analyst at Wood Mackenzie, wrote last month.

“Guyana, with no upstream oil industry four years ago, has a very good chance of joining this elite group,” Flowers noted. Related: Big Oil Walking A Tightrope As Prices Rise

The basin as a whole may hold another 8-10 billion barrels of oil equivalent of reserves, WoodMac has estimated, but warned that extrapolating success rate can be pretty unreliable.

Guyana has the resource potential, the reservoir quality, and the favorable fiscal regime to unlock its oil potential. Rystad Energy estimates that under the current tax regime, the government will have 60 percent of the profit from various projects—more favorable than many other large offshore producers, with the government take for all offshore projects around 75 percent on average.

Rystad Energy expects Guyana’s total oil production to exceed 600,000 bpd by the end of the next decade, generating annual revenue of US$15 billion from the oil and gas industry and some US$10 billion of profit that could be split between the companies and the government.

While oil companies flock to explore promising offshore Guyana waters, the country faces a difficult task going forward—will it escape the resource curse?

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Output Won’t Go Much Higher
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

 What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com