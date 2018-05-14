OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 5 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 22 hours 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 22 hours 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 22 hours 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 22 hours 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 22 hours 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 50.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 55.65 +4.79 +9.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.10 -1.76 -2.48%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.80 -0.66 -0.92%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.95 +0.09 +0.14%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.55 +1.19 +2.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.55 +1.19 +2.00%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 63.20 -0.16 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 67.85 -1.26 -1.82%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.50 -0.36 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 22 hours 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 6 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 4 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 6 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 11 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 10 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 56 mins Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 10 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 9 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 2 days Americans More Likely To Buy Electric Cars, AAA study finds
  • 10 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 20 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.

Breaking News:

Rosneft Sees Net Profit Jump Sevenfold On Higher Oil Prices

Alt Text

Who Was Buying Iranian Oil And What Happens Next?

With President Trump’s withdrawal from…

Alt Text

Russia To See Oil Revenues Jump Fivefold

Due to the oil price…

Alt Text

Never Trust A Banker About Oil Prices

As quarterly reports continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

By Nick Cunningham - May 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil storage

OPEC said that the global oil supply surplus has nearly been eliminated, although the group is shifting its sights on lack of investment in upstream supply.

In OPEC’s May Oil Market Report, the group noted that non-OPEC supply continues to grow at a rapid rate, adding 0.87 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2017, with expectations of another 1.7 mb/d in 2018, 89 percent of which will come from the U.S. In fact, non-OPEC supply is expected to outpace demand growth, even though demand will expand by a robust 1.65 mb/d this year.

But OPEC also warned that “non-OPEC capital expenditure (CAPEX), including exploration, increased by only 2% y-o-y. Moreover, it has seen a decline of around 42% compared to the 2014 level.” While that seems like a bit of a throw-away line given the enormous production increases from U.S. shale, the focus on upstream investment has been a growing point of emphasis for OPEC as it grapples with how to respond to a tightening oil market.

(Click to enlarge)

Commercial stocks were only 9 million barrels above the five-year average in March, which is to say, stocks are probably already below the five-year average at this point. That means that OPEC has achieved its goal of shrinking the supply surplus.

That would suggest that the group begins to unwind the production cuts at its upcoming meeting in June, but there has been a reluctance to do so. Saudi Arabia is aiming for higher oil prices ahead of the IPO of Saudi Aramco, expected at some point in 2019. Related: Iran Sanctions Threaten The Petrodollar

Keeping the cuts in place for the remainder of 2018 (OPEC’s initial preference) would seem to require another justification now that inventories are back to the five-year average. Raising alarms about lack of upstream investment could offer such a pretext.

Moreover, OPEC noted that heady projections about U.S. shale growth are not without downside risk. U.S. shale could fail to deliver on aggressive growth figures for several reasons. "The continued strong development of the world economy could lead to rising inflation, and, along with potential trade restrictions, would impact oil production costs," OPEC said. "In addition, fast-growing US tight oil production is increasingly faced with costly logistical constraints in terms of outtake capacity from land-locked production sites."

The Permian basin continues to add new supply at a torrid pace, but with pipelines just about filled up, further gains could be harder to come by than the forecasts suggest. Also, investors are increasingly demanding profits returned to them, forcing a new era of capital discipline. Oil companies that have announced spending increases have been punished by Wall Street over the past year, while those that have returned cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend hikes have been rewarded. Spending restraint could lead to more modest growth, although that remains to be seen. Related: The Coal Plant Of The Future

Meanwhile, the U.S. decision to scrap the Iran nuclear deal looms over the oil market and OPEC’s deliberations. Any supply outage could force OPEC off of the sidelines, whether they want to act or not. In that sense, the cartel might be compelled to make changes to the deal to allow for more supply in the event of declining shipments from Iran.

OPEC and Russian officials have intimated that they would not let a supply outage rattle the market. "It is too early to say [what the impact of the US decision on the oil market will be]. In any case, we have all the tools that could be used to balance the market," Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said. In OPEC’s monthly report, the group also stated that it “stands ready to support oil market stability, together with non-OPEC oil producing nations” participating in the agreement.

OPEC added a minor 12,000 bpd between April and March, with the loss of 41,000 bpd from Venezuela offset by the 46,500 bpd increase from Saudi Arabia.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

 Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com