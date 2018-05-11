Russia To See Oil Revenues Jump Fivefold

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.56 -0.80 -1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.00 -0.47 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 21 hours 71.21 +0.26 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
Urals 2 days 74.09 +3.51 +4.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.13 +0.65 +0.88%
Murban 2 days 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.96 -0.03 -0.04%
Basra Light 2 days 74.90 +0.40 +0.54%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.94 -0.16 -0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 2 days 76.71 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.24 -1.11 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.31 +0.22 +0.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.81 +0.22 +0.33%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 7 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 2 hours Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 4 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 5 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 3 hours Are Robots' Skills Developing Too Fast? Future's Coming Faster Than We Thinking
  • 14 hours Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 15 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 5 hours Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 19 hours My 2016 Exclusive Interview about Petronas with Malaysian Former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir
  • 20 hours Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 19 hours Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 2 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 14 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 15 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 4 hours Trump just learned new country

Breaking News:

Lukoil, Iraq To Double West Qurna-2 Oil Production To 800,000 Bpd

Alt Text

Mexico Opens Last Round Of Oil Bidding Before Election

The latest round of open…

Alt Text

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday…

Alt Text

China’s Growing Oil Demand Has Created A Geopolitical Dilemma

As China becomes more reliant…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia To See Oil Revenues Jump Fivefold

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 11, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Putin

Due to the oil price rally, Russia expects its oil and gas revenues to jump fivefold compared to the expected revenues set in its 2018 budget, according to the Finance Ministry that now expects Russia to post a budget surplus for the first time since 2011.

Oil and gas exports account for around 40 percent of Russia’s federal budget revenues.

Russia’s revenues from oil and gas sales are now expected at US$44.4 billion (2.74 trillion Russian rubles) for 2018, up from US$8.5 billion (527.6 billion rubles), according to a budget amendment by the Finance Ministry.

Due to the unexpectedly high oil prices, Russia is currently on track to book a first budget surplus since 2011, at 0.45 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), compared to previous expectations for a 1.3 percent of GDP deficit. The previous forecasts, however, were based on assumptions that the Urals crude blend would average around $40 a barrel. Between January and April, the price of Urals has averaged $66.15.

The additional oil revenues that Russia has earned above the Urals price assumption of $40 a barrel will be allocated to reserves instead of to spending, TASS news agency reports.

Analysts commented on the proposed budget amendment that Russia will have more revenues while it continues to plan for expenditures close to the original budget law. Related: Iran Accuses U.S. Of Pushing Up Oil Prices

“This will provide a very useful cushion to lean on if there are some adverse macro or geopolitical shocks,” Ivan Tchakarov, chief economist at Citi in Moscow, told Reuters.

A few days ago, President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying that Russia was mulling over ways to ‘get free’ of the U.S. dollar burden in oil trade as part of a plan to boost its national economic sovereignty.

“Oil is traded in dollars on the exchange,” TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying. “Certainly, we are thinking about what we need to do in order to get free of this burden.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Permian Bottleneck Provides Huge Opportunity For Oil Traders
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com