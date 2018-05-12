Europe’s Untapped Lithium Sources

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 70.70 -0.66 -0.92%
Brent Crude 1 day 77.12 -0.35 -0.45%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.806 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 1 day 70.68 -0.53 -0.74%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
Urals 2 days 73.85 -0.24 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.806 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Murban 2 days 77.43 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.18 +0.22 +0.31%
Basra Light 2 days 74.46 -0.44 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.08 +0.14 +0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Girassol 2 days 76.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 50.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 3 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 3 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -0.50 -0.74%
Giddings 2 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 8 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 22 hours Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 21 hours Pentagon vs GoM drilling
  • 1 day So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 20 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 2 days Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 1 day Are Robots' Skills Developing Too Fast? Future's Coming Faster Than We Thinking
  • 2 days Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 1 day Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 2 days My 2016 Exclusive Interview about Petronas with Malaysian Former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir
  • 2 days Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 13 hours What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 14 hours Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 2 days Uber Unveils The Flying Taxi
  • 2 days Netanyahu in Moscow

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Firm Petrofac Looks To Exit Upstream Oil Business

Alt Text

When Will Electric Cars Take Over The Roads?

Global lithium markets are set…

Alt Text

Coal Is Losing Ground Despite Trump’s Promises

Coal plants are getting retired…

Alt Text

Is This The End Of Diesel Trucks?

Truck fleet operators have been…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Europe’s Untapped Lithium Sources

By Ag Metal Miner - May 12, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT lithium rock

We normally associate Cornwall in England with scones and cream teas … or, if we are really metal nerds, we associate the sometimes-sunny southeast country of the British Isles with mining (particularly with tin mining).

The area dominated with igneous morphology has been mined since Roman times for tin, copper and a number of other metals.

But one metal, not surprisingly, that has never featured is lithium. I say “not surprisingly” because up to the end of the last century, it barely featured as a metal of value.

Nickel metal hydride batteries dominated the small appliance world and lead acid still served the rest. This century has seen an exponential growth in the use of lithium-ion batteries, from iPhones to electric cars to massive storage barns. The growth has been such that fears are mounting of a market shortage in the next decade, fueled in no small part by state support for electric vehicles (EVs) in Asia.

In fact, so urgent has the situation become that Chinese and Japanese battery makers are quietly buying into or buying up lithium deposits around the world to ensure they have secure supplies. Currently, Europe consumes around 25 percent of the world’s lithium, but is dependent on imports from Australia, Chile, Argentina and China.

Europe has been rather slow out of the blocks — European carmakers have ambitious plans to roll out an EV model for every one of their ranges by the end of this decade, but they have little or no security of supply over the raw material supply chain. Two AIM-listed companies are seeking to change that and create Europe’s first continental supplies.

In Cornwall, Cornish Lithium has partnered with the state-backed Satellite Applications Catapult to use satellite imaging to detect the signatures left by lithium deposits deep underground. Lithium is present in brines deep underground, up to 1 kilometer underground, according to a Telegraph article. Cornwall Cornish Lithium hopes the survey will identify economic deposits, and Innovate UK agrees, investing well over a $1 million in a pilot.

Across the Bay of Biscay in the considerably warmer but no less back of beyond northern region of Portugal, another opportunity is being created. AIM-listed Savannah Resources has announced a 52 percent upgrade to its proven resources at the Mina do Barroso lithium project in northern Portugal, The Telegraph explains. Related: How Much Iranian Oil Can Trump Disrupt?

The proposed mine would comprise a resource of 14 million tons at more than 1 percent lithium, putting it in the “high grade” category, with an expected lifespan of 30 years. 1 percent does not sound like a rich deposit — some gold reserves are more concentrated — but brines in South America typically carry 200–1,400 milligrams per litre (mg/l) Li, when pumped to the surface and concentrated by evaporation in a succession of artificial ponds. It can take between a few months and a year, depending on the climate, to reach a concentrate of 1 percent to 2 percent Li so that the solution can be further processed in a chemical plant to yield lithium carbonate and lithium metal, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The technology for refining these hard-rock “spodumene” deposits is well established, so considering the size of the resource and its location in the heart of the E.U., funding should not be a major hurdle.

Combined, the two projects could see the E.U. become more self-reliant for lithium supplies. Plus, it would be less exposed to overseas suppliers and extended supply chains for what is becoming an increasingly important raw material.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Coal Is Losing Ground Despite Trump’s Promises
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal
Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

Oil Crashes Ahead Of Trump’s Iran Deal Decision

 Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

Why Oil Prices Are Likely To Go Higher

 Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?

 Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Trump Tears Up The Iran Deal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com