WTI Crude 10 mins 52.88 -1.31 -2.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.30 -1.59 -2.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.874 +0.004 +0.21%
Mars US 3 days 55.09 -1.30 -2.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.52 -0.74 -1.17%
Urals 4 days 57.15 -1.20 -2.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.09 -1.18 -2.26%
Marine 4 days 62.44 -0.66 -1.05%
Murban 4 days 63.89 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 4 days 49.25 -1.38 -2.73%
Basra Light 4 days 65.36 -1.58 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.68 -1.57 -2.48%
Girassol 4 days 61.96 -1.21 -1.92%
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 33.13 -0.46 -1.37%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.29 -1.40 -4.28%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 48.19 -1.40 -2.82%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 54.59 -1.40 -2.50%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 45.44 -1.40 -2.99%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 45.94 -1.40 -2.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 51.44 -1.40 -2.65%
Central Alberta 14 hours 41.44 -1.40 -3.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Giddings 4 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.14 -1.40 -2.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.42 -1.40 -2.16%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC Considers Deeper Oil Cuts Amid Virus Market Meltdown

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 27, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Oil storage

As leading OPEC producers downplayed fears of crippled demand growth in an attempt to calm the oil market on Monday, the cartel is said to be considering extending the ongoing production cuts or even deepening them to stave off excessive price slides due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, an OPEC source told S&P Global Platts.

According to S&P Global Platts’ source in OPEC, the ministers of the OPEC+ coalition are in discussion to closely watch the market and get ready “to do anything if there is a need for it.”  

OPEC members were already said to be discussing a potential extension of the oil production cuts through the end of 2020, because of the still bearish outlook on oil demand growth, an OPEC source told Russian news agency TASS on Friday. A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had said that all options are on the table for the next OPEC+ meeting in March, including further cuts in oil production.

But the spread of the coronavirus and the rising death toll from it spooked market participants in the past few days and dragged oil prices below $60 a barrel Brent Crude, below OPEC’s supposedly comfortable level of prices and way below the $80 a barrel price which OPEC’s leader and largest producer, Saudi Arabia, needs to balance its budget this year.

The Saudis tried to jawbone the market higher early on Monday, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) chimed in to downplay what it called a “market over-reaction” over fears that the virus will erode oil demand in China—the world’s largest oil importer and main oil demand growth driver.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers have the capability and flexibility needed to respond to any developments, by taking the necessary actions to support oil market stability, if the situation so requires,” Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

In a separate statement, the UAE’s energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said, as carried by Reuters:

“It is important that we do not exaggerate projections related to future decreases in oil demand due to events in China, and the market does not over-react based on psychological factors, driven by some traders in the market.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

