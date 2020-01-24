OPEC Mulls Extending Oil Production Cuts Through End-2020

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 22 hours 54.19 -1.40 -2.52%
Brent Crude 22 hours 59.89 -1.39 -2.27%
Natural Gas 22 hours 1.870 -0.034 -1.79%
Mars US 22 hours 55.09 -1.30 -2.31%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
Urals 2 days 57.15 -1.20 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Louisiana Light 3 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.27 -2.52 -4.60%
Natural Gas 22 hours 1.870 -0.034 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.44 -0.66 -1.05%
Murban 2 days 63.89 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.25 -1.38 -2.73%
Basra Light 2 days 65.36 -1.58 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.68 -1.57 -2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Girassol 2 days 61.96 -1.21 -1.92%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.26 -1.40 -2.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 33.96 +0.37 +1.10%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.69 -1.15 -3.40%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.59 -1.15 -2.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 55.99 -1.15 -2.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.84 -1.15 -2.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.99 -1.15 -2.61%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 47.34 -1.15 -2.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.84 -1.15 -2.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.84 -1.15 -2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 59.71 -1.15 -1.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Giddings 2 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
ANS West Coast 4 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.14 -1.40 -2.83%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Kansas Common 3 days 45.75 -1.25 -2.66%
Buena Vista 3 days 64.82 -1.15 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 5 minutes Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 9 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 47 mins Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 14 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 1 day Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 1 day US (provocations and tech containment) and Chinese ( restraint and long game) strategies in hegemony conflict
  • 13 hours Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 46 mins Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 2 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 1 day Might be Time for NG Producers to Find New Career
  • 2 days Environmentalists demand oil and gas companies *IN THE USA AND CANADA* reduce emissions to address climate change
  • 23 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 2 days Anti-Macron Protesters Cut Power Lines, Oil Refineries Already Joined Transport Workers as France Anti-Macron Strikes Hit France Hard
  • 2 days Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war

Breaking News:

Increased New Well Productivity Helped US Shale Growth In 2019

Alt Text

Goldman: China Coronavirus Could Push Oil Down By $3

The outbreak of a coronavirus…

Alt Text

Why Did Haftar Turn Libya’s Oil Off?

General Haftar is in the…

Alt Text

Hydrogen Costs Could Be Set To Plunge By 50%

Hydrogen, while still expensive today,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Mulls Extending Oil Production Cuts Through End-2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

OPEC members are discussing a potential extension of the oil production cuts through the end of 2020, an OPEC source told Russian news agency TASS on Friday.

Talks are at early stages, but there is an understanding that after March, the cuts should be extended until the end of the year, the OPEC source told TASS on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. 

“Certainly, we can review any agreement at the meeting in June,” TASS’s source at OPEC said.

According to the source, it is “unlikely” that the cartel decides to relax the quotas in March, because the market is still very bearish in its demand growth outlook.

At the OPEC+ meeting in December, OPEC and its Russia-led partners decided to deepen the oil production cuts by 500,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2020, when demand is expected at its weakest for 2020. This brings total production reductions at 1.7 million bpd—that is if rogue members fall in line with their quotas.

Considering the pledge from OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia that it would continue to significantly overcomply with its share of the cuts, the total OPEC+ cuts could be as high as 2.1 million bpd, OPEC said.

The agreement in its current form expires at the end of March and OPEC and its allies are set to meet early that month to decide how to proceed with the deal.

All options are on the table for the next summit of the OPEC+ coalition, including further cuts in oil production, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Thursday.  

OPEC will have to address the oversupply in the market in the first half this year, and the cartel is likely to extend the production cuts through the end of 2020, Sushant Gupta, Research Director – Asia Pacific, Refining and oils market at Wood Mackenzie, told CNBC earlier this week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Bears Are Back As Demand Fears Go Viral

Next Post

Find Gas Stations Near You On Oilprice.com
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well

China Finds Oil In Asia’s Deepest Onshore Well
Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

Is This The End For Big Oil Dividends?

 Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

 The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

 Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com