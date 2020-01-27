Libya Oil Output Plummets To 280,000 Bpd

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.88 -1.31 -2.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.30 -1.59 -2.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.874 +0.004 +0.21%
Mars US 3 days 55.09 -1.30 -2.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.52 -0.74 -1.17%
Urals 4 days 57.15 -1.20 -2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.34 -1.37 -2.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.34 -1.37 -2.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.09 -1.18 -2.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.874 +0.004 +0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 62.44 -0.66 -1.05%
Murban 4 days 63.89 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 4 days 49.25 -1.38 -2.73%
Basra Light 4 days 65.36 -1.58 -2.36%
Saharan Blend 4 days 61.68 -1.57 -2.48%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Girassol 4 days 61.96 -1.21 -1.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.52 -0.74 -1.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 33.13 -0.46 -1.37%
Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.29 -1.40 -4.28%
Canadian Condensate 14 hours 48.19 -1.40 -2.82%
Premium Synthetic 14 hours 54.59 -1.40 -2.50%
Sweet Crude 14 hours 45.44 -1.40 -2.99%
Peace Sour 14 hours 41.59 -1.40 -3.26%
Peace Sour 14 hours 41.59 -1.40 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 14 hours 45.94 -1.40 -2.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 51.44 -1.40 -2.65%
Central Alberta 14 hours 41.44 -1.40 -3.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.34 -1.37 -2.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Giddings 4 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.47 -1.74 -2.63%
West Texas Sour 4 days 48.14 -1.40 -2.83%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Eagle Ford 4 days 52.09 -1.40 -2.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.75 -1.25 -2.40%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.50 -1.25 -2.73%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.42 -1.40 -2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 5 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 2 mins Boris Johnson taken decision about 5G Huawei ban by delay (fait accompli method)
  • 6 hours Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 17 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 3 hours Let’s take a Historical walk around the Rig
  • 6 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 5 hours Here is Why People Lose Money Trading Natural Gas
  • 1 day Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 2 days Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 3 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 8 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 14 hours Trump capitulated
  • 2 days Yesterday POLEXIT started (Poles do not want to leave EU, but Poland made the decisive step towards becoming dictatorship, in breach of accession treaty)

Breaking News:

US, Russian Forces Face Off Near Syria’s Oilfields

Alt Text

Just How Serious Is The Shale Slowdown?

There has been a lot…

Alt Text

How China Could Restart The U.S. Oil Export Boom

China may resume purchases of…

Alt Text

Oil Giant Sees Stock Soar 20% On Unexpected Oil Find

Two weeks after France’s supermajor…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya Oil Output Plummets To 280,000 Bpd

By Irina Slav - Jan 27, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Libya oil

Libya’s oil production took a nosedive to less than 300,000 bpd last week, from over 1 million bpd following a blockade of its main oil export terminals, which has in turn prompted the shutdown of several large fields, the National Oil Corporation said as quoted by Reuters.

At the end of the week this improved somewhat, rising to a little above 320,000 bpd.

Tribal groups affiliated with General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army, itself affiliated with the eastern government of Libya, occupied the terminals last week and seized several fields in Libya’s main oil producing region.

Among the affected fields were Sharara—Libya’s largest—and neighboring El Feel, the two contributing almost a third of Libya’s total output.

The Libyan National Oil Corporation declared force majeure on oil exports soon after the news of the seizures broke and warned that the blockade could cost the country $55 million daily, the Libya Observer reported. The blockade will also cost Libya between 500,000 and 800,000 bpd in lost oil production, according to different reports.

Before the blockade, Libya was pumping around 1.3 million bpd.

The blockade took place ahead of peace talks between Haftar and the UN-recognized Government of National Accord. The talks ended with no definitive result, although the negotiators upheld a ceasefire and an arms embargo agreed earlier by a dozen foreign countries and several regional organizations, but not by the warring parties in Libya. The latest media reports from Libya suggest the ceasefire and the arms embargo have not held.

Al Jazeera reported earlier today the LNA had advanced on the city of Misrata, seizing a town on the way that was under the control of the GNA. The GNA responded, which resulted in clashes that left three people killed. Misrata is a key stronghold of the GNA complete with several militias loyal to the government.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Prices Head Lower Despite Small Crude Draw

Next Post

OPEC Considers Deeper Oil Cuts Amid Virus Market Meltdown
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?

Has Natural Gas Hit Rock Bottom?
The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

 Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

Why The Coronavirus Is A Real Threat To Oil Markets

 Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

Why $40 Oil Is A Real Possibility

 U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash

U.S. LNG Booms As Natural Gas Prices Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com