Lebanon’s Unravelling Economy Could Have A Major Geopolitical Impact

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.35 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 82.39 +0.44 +0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 5.565 -0.112 -1.97%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 days 2.474 +0.014 +0.57%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.366 +0.032 +1.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.10 +0.70 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.366 +0.032 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.86 +3.72 +4.82%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.20 +3.90 +4.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.13 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 81.01 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.81 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.81 +1.12 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.60 -2.05 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.30 +0.87 +1.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.70 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 76.40 +0.87 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.15 +0.97 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.30 +0.97 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 77.30 +0.57 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 74.45 +1.12 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.18 -1.73 -2.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 73.30 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.24 +0.87 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 37 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 3 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 4 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 22 mins Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 4 days This is why pipelines have bad press.
  • 4 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.

Breaking News:

Nigeria Looks To Boost Oil Production By 310% To 4 Million Bpd

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the…

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Crude Prices Rally

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Crude Prices Rally

The number of oil and…

American Oil Drillers Are Facing A Sharp Rise In Costs

American Oil Drillers Are Facing A Sharp Rise In Costs

Oilfield services costs are soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lebanon’s Unravelling Economy Could Have A Major Geopolitical Impact

By Matthew Smith - Oct 10, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • As Lebanon’s economy unravels, political instability in the deeply divided country is ratcheting ever upward.
  • As the economic crisis deepens, with little to no credible attempts from Beirut to turn the situation around, the risk of revolution and civil war grows.
  • The geopolitical impact of an increasingly unstable Lebanon on the Middle East is tremendous, with it having the potential to cause crude oil prices to spike. 
Join Our Community

Crisis-riven Lebanon appears on the brink of collapse once again. The deeply divided Mediterranean country, which was engulfed by a sectarian civil war for 15 years from 1975 to 1990, finds itself caught in a profound economic crisis.

As Lebanon’s economy unravels with power blackouts as well as shortages of gasoline, medicine and basic foodstuffs common place political instability in the deeply divided country is ratcheting ever upward. The economic implosion, described by the World Bank as one the most severe crises globally, has impoverished over three-quarters of Lebanon’s population poses the greatest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990.

Late last month yet another Lebanese government was formed by President Michel Aoun, a Christian Maronite, with it led by Sunni Muslim business tycoon Prime Minister Najib Mikati. The unwillingness of Lebanon’s ruling elite to relinquish power, break the status quo and implement serious reforms indicates that the political system is broken meaning the Mediterranean country will remain locked in a deep crisis for the foreseeable future. This could tip Lebanon into civil war, once again, with the fallout spreading across the Middle East and impacting oil prices at a crucial time in the global economic recovery. 

Aside from the new government’s disinclination to implement serious reforms no western state or international body has offered to assist Lebanon with resolving the crisis while pro-reform political candidates were the biggest losers in the reshuffle. Analysts believe that militant Shia political and social organization Hezbollah holds considerable sway over the new government. Those tensions are being exacerbated by the influx of Syrian refugees from that Middle Eastern country’s long-running civil war, the Palestinian issue, and friction with neighboring Israel. The latest events are not only causing domestic tensions to soar but have created an ideal opportunity for Hezbollah to expand its already considerable sway over domestic affairs. The group, formed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982 and is classified as a terrorist organization by the U.S. as well as other western powers, is attempting to fill the void left by a weak state.

Hezbollah, already emboldened by the rapid collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, imported four million liters of fuel on 80 trucks from the Syrian port of Baniyas last month. Teheran had facilitated the shipment by transporting the fuel to Syria so that it could be trucked through Hezbollah-controlled territory to Lebanon. The Shia militant organization is a powerful proxy for Teheran in its never-ending conflict with Riyadh for control of the Middle East. While many Lebanese are suspicious of Hezbollah and its goals, particularly with the organization using its parliamentary presence to undermine state institutions, many are so desperate they are unwilling to turn down access to vital fuels and foodstuffs. This is bolstering Hezbollah’s credibility as the savior of Lebanon, especially with the group’s leadership claiming that fuel shortages are the result of U.S. sanctions on Iran rather than a result of the economic crisis and Beirut’s mismanagement. That has significantly bolstered Hezbollah’s domestic influence further enhancing its leverage over Lebanon’s government. 

Related: China To Coal Miners: Raise Production Now

As the economic crisis deepens, with little to no credible attempts from Beirut to turn the situation around, the risk of revolution and civil war grows. The rapidly deteriorating economy is reflected by gross domestic product shrinking by a whopping 25% during 2020 which will be followed by an expected 8.5% contraction for 2021. This is profoundly impacting Lebanon’s currency, the pound, sparking hyperinflation causing the prices of basic goods to soar and poverty to surge. During 2020 inflation surged by 88% compared to 2.9% a year earlier and is forecast to reach 120%, or potentially higher, in 2021. That makes the pound essentially worthless magnifying the hardships now being faced by many Lebanese with shortages of fuels and staple foods such as pita bread commonplace. It is estimated, because of the economy’s accelerating downward spiral, that 78% of Lebanon’s population lives in poverty with 36% in extreme poverty. According to the UN starvation is fast becoming a reality for many Lebanese. This rapid economic decline is fanning the flames of civil dissent causing fears of revolution or civil war to mount, especially with successive governments in Beirut proving incapable of ending the economic catastrophe which is fast turning into a political and humanitarian crisis. This is particularly worrying when it is considered that Hezbollah, through the support of Iran, has a militia capable of challenging Lebanon’s armed forces.

The geopolitical impact of an increasingly unstable Lebanon on the Middle East is tremendous with it having the potential to cause crude oil prices to spike. That is evident from the massive 2020 explosion which rocked Beirut’s port causing the Brent price to gain 3% between August 3 and August 12, 2020, as traders feared that any ensuing violence would spill over into Lebanon’s neighbors. If Lebanon were to collapse into civil war or Hezbollah attempted to seize power outright, it would trigger an oil price shock at what is a critical juncture for the world’s post-pandemic economic recovery. Brent has soared by over 8% since the start of July 2021 and is expected to rise further with some analysts tipping $100 a barrel of oil before the end of 2021. That would be a major inflationary blow for a global economy still recovering from the pandemic and already battling a series of supply crunches. A stronger Hezbollah also poses a threat to stability in Latin America with the organization, along with its sponsor Iran, having built a substantial presence in Venezuela where it is engaged in a range of illicit activities.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Crude Prices Rally
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com