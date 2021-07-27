The Case For Washington To Remove Sanctions On Venezuela

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins SellBuy 71.65 -0.26 -0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 29 mins SellBuy 74.65 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins SellBuy 3.971 -0.131 -3.19%
Graph down Heating Oil 51 mins SellBuy 2.144 -0.007 -0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.314 +0.006 +0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.55 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.55 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 69.35 -0.26 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.314 +0.006 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.26 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.32 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.25 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.51 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.39 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.92 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.06 +0.18 +0.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.03 +3.10 +4.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 56.76 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.91 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.31 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 67.91 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 70.56 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.91 -0.16 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.55 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 68.25 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 62.00 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 74.02 +0.27 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.60 -0.26 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.55 -0.26 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.55 -0.26 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 68.25 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.70 +0.54 +0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 32 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 23 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Inventory Draws Across The Board Lift Prices

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

Iraq Could Seek An Exemption From OPEC+ Output Cuts

Iraq is considering applying for…

Oil Piracy Has Spiked During COVID Pandemic

Oil Piracy Has Spiked During COVID Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic and floating…

Clean Power Push Set To Upend The Geopolitics Of Energy

Clean Power Push Set To Upend The Geopolitics Of Energy

The global push for clean…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Case For Washington To Remove Sanctions On Venezuela

By Matthew Smith - Jul 27, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

By the 1990s, founding OPEC member Venezuela had become a true petroleum power pumping over two million barrels of crude oil per day. This saw the Latin American country ranked as OPEC’s third-largest oil producer, behind Saudi Arabia and Iran, and among the top-10 petroleum-producing nations globally. By 1998, the year that Hugo Chavez democratically won the presidency, Venezuela pumped a record average of 3.1 million barrels of crude oil per day. Since then, the now crisis-riven Latin American country’s petroleum output has rapidly declined, falling to an average of 500,000 barrels daily during 2020, less than a quarter of what it had been a decade earlier. June 2021 OPEC data shows Venezuela pumped an average of 529,000 barrels daily that month, nearly a 4% increase compared to May but still a mere sixth of the country’s crude oil production when Chavez came to power. The sharp decline in the founding OPEC member’s petroleum output started in 2017 when it dipped below 2 million barrels daily for the first time since 1989 as sharply weaker oil prices and U.S. sanctions bit deeper. As production volumes declined and crude oil prices remained caught in a deep long-term slump Venezuela’s economic decline accelerated.  In 2016, the country’s gross domestic production shrank by 17% and then by 15.7% in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2019 that Venezuela’s essentially collapsed under the weight of ever-stricter U.S. sanctions with GDP contracting by a disconcerting 35%. That was followed by a 30% decline during 2020 and the IMF anticipates the near-failed petrostate’s GDP will shrink by a further 10% in 2021. That has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophes, which is only eclipsed by the wars in Syria and Yemen. It is estimated that nearly 80% of Venezuelans now live in extreme poverty - a telling indicator of the catastrophe engulfing Venezuela, which was once the wealthiest country in Latin America. Surprisingly, for a country with the world’s largest oil reserves, totaling around 304 billion barrels, Venezuela is suffering from dire shortages of diesel and liquified petroleum gas which are key domestic fuels. That can be blamed upon the petrostate’s crumbling energy infrastructure with refineries including the Amuay Refinery, one of the world’s largest, only operating intermittently at severely diminished capacity.  The collapse of Venezuela’s petroleum infrastructure and inability to obtain crucial fuels, such as diesel and LPG, which power the economy, is adding momentum to the sharp economic decline and creating greater hardship for Venezuelans.

As a result, nearly six million Venezuelans have fled because of substantial political and economic turmoil, creating what the International Rescue Committee calls the world’s second-largest external displacement crisis. It is conflict-weary neighboring Colombia which is bearing the brunt, with nearly two million Venezuelans choosing to settle there. That is applying substantial pressure to Colombia’s already fragile infrastructure and an economy seriously weakened by the pandemic with GDP contracting nearly 7% during 2020. It is also fueling civil discontent because of already limited socioeconomic opportunities, high unemployment, and rising levels of crime as well as violence in Colombia. That formed part of the broad spectrum of grievances that drove recent violent nationwide anti-government protests, after President Duque’s clumsy attempt at tax reform, impacting Colombia’s economically vital oil production.

The disintegration of Venezuela’s oil industry and harsh U.S. sanctions aimed at preventing the Maduro regime from accessing international energy markets is responsible for triggering anti-government protests in Cuba. Venezuelan fuel oil powers Cuba’s aging power plants which are responsible for producing 80% of the island nation’s electricity. Venezuela is Cuba’s largest supplier of crude oil, meaning that as its hydrocarbon infrastructure crumbles and production declines it is incapable of supplying the socialist Caribbean nation with sufficient fuel oil to operate its powerplants. That has led to sustained electricity outages, which can last for days, in a country where living standards have deteriorated sharply over the last decade. That is amplifying the considerable suffering of the Cuban people who have been sharply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and deteriorating living conditions among a lack of basic goods and services.

Related: U.S. LNG Exports Jump To Record In H1 2021

Those occurrences demonstrate the far-reaching consequences of Venezuela’s near-collapse in a volatile region which has a long history of conflict, instability, and fragile governments. The situation is only worsening as Caracas steadily loses control of its territory with various criminal gangs and non-state armed groups, notably Colombian Marxist guerillas, filling the void left by an increasingly absent crumbling state. Elements of the Colombian Marxist guerilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN – Spanish initials) have established a strong presence in Venezuela, notably in the states of Amazonas, Apure, Bolivar, Tachira, and Zulia. In many remote regions, the ELN is now the de-facto government providing basic public goods, maintaining law and order, and doling out justice. Colombian FARC dissidents, those that refused to accept the 2016 peace agreement, have been steadily expanding their influence in Venezuela. It was during March 2021 when fighting broke out between Venezuelan security forces and the dissident FARC 10th front in Apure, near the Colombian border, as the Maduro regime attempted to weaken their influence. The Colombian guerillas through much of the conflict appeared to have the upper hand, underscoring the weakness of Venezuela’s security forces which are suffering from a chronic lack of resources and training as well as endemic corruption for over a decade. Even the capital Caracas is not immune. The government’s control of the city is becoming increasingly tenuous as heavily armed criminal gangs, many with military-style munitions, take over large portions of its slums. Those gangs are now thought to control several of Caracas’ largest slums imposing their own law and order on the territory within their boundaries with the Venezuelan police unable to enter many of those districts. 

These circumstances point to a rapidly eroding security situation within Venezuela, where an increasingly weak state under dire economic and social stress is unable to provide basic public goods, including law and order, and is close to imploding. Maduro’s autocratic regime simply lacks the resources to provide a state presence, including basic public goods as well as infrastructure, and maintain security within much of Venezuela’s territory. That coupled with increasing lawlessness has made Venezuela a popular destination for a wide range of non-state armed groups, including U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization Iran-backed Hezbollah. Some sources estimate that Colombian guerillas and neo-paramilitary groups, criminal gangs, and Venezuelan Colectivos exert control in up to two-thirds, possibly more, of the OPEC member’s national territory.

It is Venezuela’s disintegration and the notable decay of state resources that has become the chief threat to Maduro’s position rather than U.S. sanctions, which only strengthened his grip on power. Recent events demonstrate that the accelerating collapse of the Venezuelan state poses a dire threat to regional stability with the impoverished country a haven for heavily armed non-state actors engaged in cocaine and weapons trafficking, environmentally damaging illegal gold mining, and terrorism. For those reasons, Washington must act before Venezuela completely unravels and becomes a fully-fledged failed state, leading to greater regional instability. 

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Threatens Iran With New Sanctions If A Nuclear Deal Is Not Reached
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80
The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025

The World Will Run Out Of EV Batteries By 2025
Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?

Could This Be The Most Promising Oil Play Of The Decade?
Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa

Why Short Sellers Are Desperately Trying (And Failing) To Sink Recon Africa
U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel

U.S. Shale Sees Light At The End Of The Tunnel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com