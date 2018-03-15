Market Intelligence
OPEC Members Monthly
Is OPEC Producing More Oil Than It Claims?

By Ron Patterson - Mar 15, 2018, 1:30 PM CDT

The March OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report is out with the February production data. All data is through February 2018 and is in thousand barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

OPEC crude only production was down 77,000 barrels per day in February but that was after January production had been revised downward 40,000 barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

It seems most OPEC countries want to say they are producing less than what “secondary sources” say they are producing. Either they are correct, or they are cheating on their quota.

(Click to enlarge)

Not much happening in Algeria. They just continue their slow decline.

(Click to enlarge)

Angola seems to be holding steady.

(Click to enlarge)

Ecuador was up less than a thousand bpd in February, but their decline continues since their 2015 peak.

(Click to enlarge)

Nothing much is happening in Equatorial Guinea.

(Click to enlarge)

Gabon is another of those low producers where not much is happening. Don’t know why they joined OPEC. For the prestige I suppose.

(Click to enlarge)

Iran is obviously producing flat out since they recovered from sanctions.

(Click to enlarge)

Iraq is another country that appears to be producing flat out. Their average in 2017 was 4,441 thousand barrels per day. Their February production was only 16,000 barrels per day below that figure.

Related: U.S. Sets New Monthly Oil Production Record

(Click to enlarge)

Kuwait has been holding almost flat since January 2017.

(Click to enlarge)

Libya is holding at just under one million barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

Things seem to be settling down in Nigeria. Their political problems continue but their oil production is holding steady at around 1,800,000 barrels per day.

(Click to enlarge)

Qatar peaked in 2008 and has been in a slow decline ever since.

(Click to enlarge)

Saudi Arabia is holding steady at about 400,000 barrels per day below their 2017 average. Related: How Oil Drives The South China Sea Conflict


(Click to enlarge)

The UAE increased production in the last quarter of 2016, positioning themselves for the quota cut. Then they cut but they seem to be still cutting. That don’t look good.

(Click to enlarge)

Venezuela is still collapsing, politically as well as oil production wise. I see no hope for them.

(Click to enlarge)

World oil supply continues to increase slightly. This is all liquids of course.

(Click to enlarge)

Russia, currently the world’s leading oil producer, leveled out in May 2017 and has been holding relatively steady since.

By Peak Oil Barrel

