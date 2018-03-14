How Oil Drives The South China Sea Conflict

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.92 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.89 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 2 hours 59.46 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
Urals 19 hours 61.65 +0.32 +0.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.47 -0.46 -0.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.735 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 61.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 19 hours 64.38 -0.25 -0.39%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 58.84 -0.06 -0.10%
Basra Light 19 hours 60.87 +0.22 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.22 -0.10 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Girassol 19 hours 64.88 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.15 -0.38 -0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 50 mins 39.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.33 -3.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.96 -1.03 -1.58%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.96 -1.28 -2.06%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 -2.03 -3.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.76 -1.58 -2.91%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.21 -2.23 -3.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.81 -2.08 -3.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 -1.38 -2.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 -0.38 -0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.69 +1.67 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.91 +0.25 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.41 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.50 -0.97%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.47 -0.65 -0.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 11 hours Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 4 hours Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 6 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 7 hours Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 3 hours Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 3 hours Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 56 mins Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 21 hours Venezuela isn't its own man anymore
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day When You Choose Panels - Australia Installed 3.5 Millions Panels On Rooftops 2017
  • 9 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day Self-flying Air Taxi Lifts Off in New Zealand
  • 15 hours "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 11 hours EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis
  • 1 day Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 day Volkswagen Assigns $24 Billion In Battery Orders

Breaking News:

U.S. Will Not Interfere With Cyprus’ Exploration Agenda

Alt Text

Oil Investors See Renewables As Unattractive

Pressured by investors who want…

Alt Text

The Oil Giant That Investors Ignore

Despite its past troubles, the…

Alt Text

The Power Has Shifted In LNG Markets

Analysts predict that some $8…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How Oil Drives The South China Sea Conflict

By Tim Daiss - Mar 14, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT South China Sea

While it’s no secret that China has been intensifying its building frenzy, including military installations on islands, reefs and inlets in the heavily disputed South China Sea, it is also becoming increasingly clear that Beijing is not afraid to draw a line in the sand over these mostly dubious claims.

Late last week, while downplaying his country’s geopolitical ambitions, China's foreign minister Wang Yi still couldn’t resist plugging the party line.

“Beijing's resolve to protect the peace and the stability of the South China Sea cannot be shaken," Wang said, adding that the problems in the region are due to "foreign forces" which "have sent fully armed warships and fighters to the South China Sea to flaunt their military might.”

His reference to so-called foreign forces include increased freedom of navigation voyages by the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea, which is for all intent and purposes, an U.N.-mandated international waterway. Lately, Australia and even the U.K. have started to challenge Beijing’s claims in the troubled water way. China, which has over-lapping territorial claims in the South China Sea with the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei, claims nearly 90 percent of the sea in what is commonly referred to as its nine-dash line.

(Click to enlarge)

Figure 1: China's Nine Dash Line in South China Sea, Source: US Central Intelligence Agency Related: UK Gas Crisis: Out Of The Frying Pan Into The Fire

Taking a step back from the constant rhetoric and even at times sabre rattling over the matter, it’s fair to ask why would the world’s newest super power and second largest economy be willing to jeopardize its reputation and standing with not only its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region, but also its image before an increasingly alarmed and watching international community? The answer, as is often the case in geopolitical power plays, is oil, and likely, plenty of it.

How much oil?

One older Chinese estimate places potential oil resources in the South China Sea as high as 213 billion barrels, though many Western analysts have repeatedly claimed that this estimate seems extremely high. A conservative 1993/1994 US Geological Survey (USGS) report estimated the sum total of discovered reserves and undiscovered resources in the offshore basins of the South China Sea at 28 billion barrels – yet, this estimate, for its part, seems particularly low.

Moreover, the 1993/1994 USGS estimate states that natural gas is actually more abundant in the area than oil. According to the USGS, about 60 percent-70 percent of the area’s hydrocarbon resources are gas while the sum total of discovered reserves and undiscovered resources in the offshore basins of the South China Sea is estimated at 266 trillion cubic feet (tcf).

State-owned oil major China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), responsible for most of China’s offshore oil and gas production, claims that the area holds around 125 billion barrels of oil and 500 tcf of gas in undiscovered areas, although the figures have not been confirmed by independent studies.

Perhaps that’s why CNOOC spent over a billion dollars to build its Hai Yang Shi You 981 (HYSY 981) deep sea drilling rig. When it was launched in 2014, Chinese authorities claimed that the rig was actually considered Chinese “sovereign territory.”

Since then the rig has been used for various purposes, including a controversial deployment in mid-2014 off Vietnam’s coast in the country’s U.N. mandated Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Related: China Now Produces More Oil Abroad Than At Home

The Vietnamese responded in turn, protesting and burning Chinese owned-factories in the country, eventually forcing Beijing to evacuate Chinese nationals and also forcing the early withdrawal of rig HYSY 981. The standoff was regarded by analysts as the most serious development in the territorial disputes between China and Vietnam since the Johnson South Reef Skirmish in 1988, which saw 64 Vietnamese soldiers killed.

According to a newer USGS study in 2010, there is a 95 percent chance that there is at least 750 million barrels of oil in the South China Sea Platform, a median chance of around 2,000 million barrels, and a low probability (5 percent) of over 5,000 million barrels. Geologists have recently stated that the South China Sea Platform is an area rich with source carbon and has the perfect geological conditions necessary for hydrocarbon development, particularly oil.

While Western geologists seem to only recently appreciate the area’s oil and gas potential, the Chinese have known it for years. Perhaps, that’s why they even refer to the South China Sea as a Second Persian Gulf and will undoubtedly continue to not only build there but defend it with rhetoric and if push comes to shove, by force.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Shale Boom: 100 Million Years In The Making

Next Post

Is Another Oil Price War Looming?
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • John Brown on March 14 2018 said:
    So basically the Chinese want to seize international waters, and steal the resources that by international law belong to other countries, and they are willing to do so by force. It seems to me that if they can get away with either blockading international waters that control a huge amount of Global Shipping, or seize territory and billions in resources that belongs to others they will push everywhere. They clearly want hegemony in the region and to dominate and dictate to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, and Vietnam as well as others. Probably eventually Australia and New Zealand, and all of Asia that is not Russia.
    Countries have always gone to war for much less, and if China is willing to behave that way then war is inevitable anyway. They cannot be allowed to seize control of international waterways, nor steal the resources of other nations. Its time for the USA and those other nation to come together and say NO, and back it up by a level of force that China cannot match. Japan had better start think about getting nukes, and if I were Taiwan I'd already have a secret cache of nuclear armed ballistic missiles.
    The only way to avoid war is to show China that they will not be appeased the way Hitler was or allowed to seize waterways or land the way Hitler was, and the USA and those other countries must prepare for war to avoid war. China's domestic energy production is falling, and it has to import massive amounts to keep its economy and all those jobs humming. The USA on the other hand is meeting more and more of its needs all the time, and has access to supplies that would be nearly impossible for China to interdict or blockade. It would be much much easier for the USA and its allies to cut the flow of energy of all types to China than for China to do the same to the USA. China actually couldn't do that.
    So China should realize that its future and prosperity more than most nation's lies in joining the international order and playing by the rules. As the largest economic power in the region an possibly the world its going to play a dominant role in its region as long as it doesn't force everyone to ally together and arm to the teeth against it. In that case China will lose.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars
Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

 OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Oil Prices Bounce After A Tough Week

Oil Prices Bounce After A Tough Week

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com