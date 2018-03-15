The Oil Canal That May Never Be

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.17 +0.21 +0.34%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.07 +0.18 +0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.047 -1.72%
Mars US 21 hours 59.46 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 2 days 61.65 +0.32 +0.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.46 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.684 -0.047 -1.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 2 days 64.38 -0.25 -0.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.84 -0.06 -0.10%
Basra Light 2 days 60.87 +0.22 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.22 -0.10 -0.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.33 +0.12 +0.18%
Girassol 2 days 64.88 +0.12 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.44 -0.22 -0.55%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.06 -0.20 -0.57%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.21 +0.25 +0.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.51 -0.45 -0.80%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.46 -0.30 -0.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.46 -0.30 -0.57%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.46 +0.25 +0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.06 -0.75 -1.19%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.47 +0.35 +0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.61 -0.43 -0.66%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.91 +0.25 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.86 +0.25 +0.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.41 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.72 +0.25 +0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 1 hour Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 1 day Uranium industry challenges Grand Canyon mining ban
  • 4 hours UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 3 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 hours Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 23 hours Norway Is Planning An Entire Sustainable City
  • 5 hours Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 6 hours Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 20 hours Tesla's Model 3 Motor May Strain World's Supply of Neodymium
  • 22 hours Google Will Ban All Ads Tied to Cryptocurrencies
  • 4 hours South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 3 hours Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 9 hours Norway - World's Most Democratic Country! Where is the U.S. on the list?
  • 1 day "You May Die on My Spaceship to Mars," Said Musk While Announcing It Could Be Ready For Test Flights In 2019
  • 1 day EU Extends Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine Crisis

Breaking News:

Statoil To Rebrand Itself As Equinor

Alt Text

Russia Could Pull The Plug On The OPEC Deal

Russia may leave the OPEC…

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Canadian Rig Count Slips

The U.S. rig count increased…

Alt Text

The Oil Giant That Investors Ignore

Despite its past troubles, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Gary Norman

Gary Norman

Gary is Oilprice.com's South-East Asia & Pacific correspondent. He writes about energy matters, geopolitics and international financial markets. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Oil Canal That May Never Be

By Gary Norman - Mar 15, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Tanker

People have conceived of linking the gulf of Thailand with the Andaman sea for around 300 years but, as of yet, such plans have remained firmly in the realm of fantasy. Dividing the peninsula of Thailand is obviously a massive undertaking, which is certain to have its proponents and opponents, past, present and future. Reasons for opposition are myriad, including irreversible damage to local communities, insurmountable expenditure, and even the division of the country itself. In recent years, the problem has not merely been the absence of political will, but rather direct opposition from the Monarch himself. This opposition has kept the construction of the Kra canal firmly on the drawing board. Now, after yet another resurgence from its proponents, this project could be closer than ever to becoming reality.

Whilst Thailand’s junta has stated that the project is not a priority, talks are well underway and many concerns have already been addressed. Fears of Thailand's division have not only been allayed, but there is weight to the argument that economic development will have the effect of easing tensions in the breakaway south. Two birds with one stone then. The political opposition has been reversed with the current monarch reportedly in favor of the project, and there have been offers to finance the project, most notably in the Chinese private sector.

The project’s cost is estimated at $28bn, with a further $22bn earmarked for a special economic zone. This level of investment will have a positive effect on the local communities, as will the knock-on effect of upgraded infrastructure that will be borne from keeping both sides of the canal well connected. Such a requirement will surely be a prerequisite to the project being given the go ahead. The canal would require to generate $4.57m in revenue per day to pay for itself within 20 years. This equates to an estimated price of $115,000 per passage, assuming a throughput of 40 ships per day. What then, does this mean for shipping in the region?

Ships currently wishing to make passage between the Indian and Pacific Oceans must negotiate the straits of Malacca, Sunda or Lombok. Today, the journey from Saudi Arabia to China takes 30, 32 and 33 days respectively, with fuel consumptions of 1500 ($600,750), 1600 ($640,800) and 1650 ($660,825) tons, at today’s prices. The Kra canal would mean savings of 2-3, 4-5 and 5-6 days, which equates to between $40,000 and $120,000 in fuel per trip. Despite the savings in time and associated running costs, there doesn't seem to be much in the way of financial incentives for shipping companies to use the canal. There is also the processing time of passage to be taken into account. Economic benefits to Thailand notwithstanding, there seems to be little to gain from the canal's construction. Analysis of shipping trends however, may paint a different picture. Related: Audi Unveils Its Flying Smart-Car

VLCC traffic along the strait of Malacca rose to an all-time high of 84,456 ships in 2017, a figure that shows no sign of falling. This rise could ultimately lead to traffic exceeding capacity, although it is worth mentioning that this assumes a consistent rise in SEA exports. Should that be the case, a canal at Kra would serve to alleviate this strain by expanding capacity across the entire shipping route as opposed to simply poaching traffic and revenue from the straits at Singapore and Malaysia, which is currently a major concern for both nations. Perhaps the greatest upside though, is the issue of piracy. The canal would result in a greatly decreased risk of attacks, not only to those ships passing the canal, but also to shipping as a whole. This is due to the fact that the resulting reduction in straits traffic would make policing the waters more manageable.

It seems then, that the benefits of the Kra canal are only very long term, as well as being contingent on many factors that are far from certain. The financial benefits to shipping are negligible, even assuming that oil prices don’t fall below current levels, which begs the question of why investors would seriously consider such an undertaking. After 300 years of a complete lack of progress, the success of this project is still far from certain.

By Gary Norman for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Could Pull The Plug On The OPEC Deal
Gary Norman

Gary Norman

Gary is Oilprice.com's South-East Asia & Pacific correspondent. He writes about energy matters, geopolitics and international financial markets. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls As Gas Rig Count Soars
Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

Glut Or Deficit: Where Are Oil Markets Headed?

 OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

OPEC Deal In Jeopardy As Iran And Saudi Arabia Square Off

 Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Oil Prices Bounce After A Tough Week

Oil Prices Bounce After A Tough Week

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com