U.S. Sets New Monthly Oil Production Record

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 30 mins 62.60 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 12 mins 65.60 +0.06 +0.09%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.749 +0.045 +1.66%
Mars US 24 hours 61.47 +1.37 +2.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +1.31 +2.13%
Urals 17 hours 61.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.54 +1.30 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.54 +1.30 +2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.46 +1.24 +2.29%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.749 +0.045 +1.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.23 +1.10 +1.83%
Murban 2 days 64.58 +1.10 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.06 +1.65 +2.78%
Basra Light 2 days 60.88 +1.20 +2.01%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.53 +1.64 +2.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Girassol 2 days 65.96 +1.65 +2.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.89 +1.31 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.90 +0.13 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 32.07 +1.32 +4.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.32 +1.32 +2.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.57 +1.32 +2.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.87 +1.32 +2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.07 +1.32 +2.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.07 +1.32 +2.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.32 +1.32 +2.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.82 +1.32 +2.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.57 +1.32 +2.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.54 +1.30 +2.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.96 +0.21 +0.32%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 56.55 +0.03 +0.05%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 60.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 60.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.05 +0.03 +0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +1.25 +2.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.33 +1.07 +1.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 3 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 4 hours Diplomatic Breakthrough: North Korea Agrees To Halt Nuclear Tests If Granted U.S. Meeting
  • 7 hours Feds auctioning $25 million in bitcoins
  • 4 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 3 hours IEA Slaps OPEC in the Face with 5-Year Oil Forecast
  • 6 hours Aston Martin Lagonda - New Star On Electric (Car) Sky!
  • 21 hours Former Opel CEO Buys Tesla and BMW i3 After Trying to Make His Company go All-electric
  • 8 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 4 hours Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 3 hours German Neo-Nazis Are Trying To Infiltrate Daimler: Works Council
  • 3 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 13 hours Transhumanism Anyone?
  • 21 hours Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 3 hours Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 4 hours Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Alt Text

Venezuelan Oil Production Could Further Collapse On New U.S. Sanctions

Fresh sanctions on U.S. exports…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil prices rose on Thursday…

Alt Text

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

BP is predicting that EVs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Sets New Monthly Oil Production Record

By Robert Rapier - Mar 06, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Permian

In a recent post, I wrote that the U.S. would almost certainly set a new oil production record this year. I noted that the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that last November U.S. oil production exceeded 10 million barrels per day (BPD) for the first time since 1970.

Last week the EIA revised November’s oil production upward, which pushed it into the #1 spot for monthly production. The revision increased U.S. oil production in November to 10.057 million BPD, just edging out the previous record of 10.044 million BPD from November 1970.

(Click to enlarge)

U.S. monthly oil production

However, many new records should be set this year, as the EIA projects that oil production will reach 11 million BPD by year-end. This would push the U.S. into first place among the world’s oil producers.

But depending on how it is measured, the U.S. is already #1. The 2017 BP Statistical Review of World Energy ranks the U.S. #1 in oil production, but that’s because they include natural gas liquids (NGLs), which have surged in the U.S. along with natural gas production.

The gains in U.S. oil production are being driven by production gains across tight oil plays in the Bakken and Eagle Ford, and especially the Permian Basin — where oil production is approaching a staggering 3 million BPD. (See What Record Oil Production In The Permian Basin Looks Like).

(Click to enlarge)

U.S. tight oil and gas production.

However, the continued gains in oil production are helping keep a lid on oil prices. This also increases the pressure on OPEC to prolong production cuts that have helped drain global crude oil inventories.

Should OPEC end the production cuts, oil prices could quickly drop 20-30 percent from current levels.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Nigeria Can Produce Oil At $20 A Barrel
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com