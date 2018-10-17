What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.67 -0.08 -0.11%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.98 -0.07 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.294 -0.026 -0.78%
Mars US 8 hours 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.02 -0.29 -0.37%
Urals 1 day 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.55 +0.88 +1.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.294 -0.026 -0.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 79.24 +1.70 +2.19%
Murban 1 day 81.92 +1.79 +2.23%
Iran Heavy 1 day 75.01 -1.24 -1.63%
Basra Light 1 day 78.62 -1.83 -2.27%
Saharan Blend 1 day 78.76 -1.05 -1.32%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Girassol 1 day 78.85 -1.19 -1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.02 -0.29 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 29.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 1 day 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 1 day 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 1 day 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 1 day 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.30 +0.30 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 3 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 11 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 15 minutes Saudis Pull Hyperloop Funding As Branson Temporarily Cuts Ties With The Kingdom
  • 58 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 33 mins The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 5 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 2 hours Trump vs. MbS
  • 4 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 9 hours COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 12 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 12 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 12 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 6 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 2 hours Poland signs 20-year deal on U.S. LNG supplies
  • 1 hour Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 9 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation

Breaking News:

Europe’s Fuel Oil Traders Wary Of Closing 2019 Deals

Alt Text

Saudis Lash Out At U.S. In Complete Deterioration Of Relations

Relations between the U.S. and…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Take A Bearish Turn

Oil markets appear to have…

Alt Text

Oil’s $133 Billion Black Market

With oil prices back on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 17, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT petrol pump

Oil prices fell to a one-month low on Wednesday, pushed down by a rather bearish report from the EIA that showed a large increase in crude inventories.

Brent briefly dipped below $80 per barrel and WTI was back below $70 per barrel as of Wednesday afternoon.

The EIA said that crude oil inventories rose by 6.5 million barrels in the week ending on October 12. Crude stocks have actually been rising since mid-September, and are now back up to 416.4 million barrels. The four consecutive weeks of inventory gains is the longest streak since early 2017. “That’s a negative for oil prices right now, the larger-than-expected build in inventories this week,” Rob Thummel, managing director at Tortoise, told Bloomberg.

(Click to enlarge)

Despite the bottlenecks plaguing the shale sector, U.S. oil production continues to trend up. The EIA expects the Permian basin to add 53,000 bpd in November, compared to October levels. The Eagle Ford and the Bakken will add 15,000 bpd and 13,000 bpd, respectively. All told, the U.S. is set to see oil production rise by as much as 98,000 bpd between October and November, a stronger increase than in recent months.

However, the report is not as devastating to the bullish narrative as it might suggest. For one, they might be a little skewed because of recent storms. “The figures will be distorted considerably by Hurricane Michael and should therefore not be overinterpreted,” Commerzbank said in a note. “Roughly 40% of U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut down for three days, resulting in a good 2 million barrels less crude oil being produced.” Related: Large Crude Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

In theory, that would mean that inventories should have climbed by even more. But the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) was temporarily closed during the hurricane, and exports may have been impacted a bit. That would have trapped a little more oil inside the country than might have otherwise been the case.

Moreover, the steep decline in refinery utilizations also helps explain the easing of downward pressure on crude stocks. Refinery rates have plunged from 17.094 million barrels per day (mb/d) in late September (a four-week average) down to 16.415 mb/d as of October 12. Refineries tend to undertake maintenance at this time of the year, but lower production rates means that there is less of a draw on crude stocks.

More importantly, there are several land mines that could yet push the market back up into dangerously high territory, and they are the same ones that we have known about for a while. Venezuela lost 42,000 bpd in September, and Iran lost at least 150,000 bpd in production. Iran’s export figures actually look worse than its production levels, since some of its production is being stored on ships in the Persian Gulf. So far, Iran’s oil exports are around 1.5 mb/d in October, down 900,000 bpd from April levels. Analysts expect steeper losses over the next month, volumes that will more than outweigh any gains from the United States.

The declines from Iran and Venezuela are going to be hard to cover for, without dipping too far into OPEC’s spare capacity. Standard Chartered estimates that Iran will lose another 600,000 bpd by the end of the year. Inventories are large enough to ensure there won’t be a physical shortage in the market, but the road might get rocky once again. Any unexpected supply outage, such as from Libya or Nigeria, will have an outsized impact on prices. Related: Carbon Pricing Won't Kill Big Oil

Oil prices are actually down a bit over the past week, but some of the losses can be chalked up to the pessimistic sentiment from broader equity markets. “Oil prices are currently being driven by a disparate mix of factors. The overall macroeconomic context remains central, in particular market concerns about trade,” Standard Charted wrote in a note. “As was seen last week, oil prices rarely weather any abrupt changes in investor risk preferences.”

The investment bank argues that the recent pullback in prices may also be a function of investors having over-estimated how tight the oil market would become in the fourth quarter. A revision of expectations, in other words, led to liquidation of bullish bets and a drop in prices. “[W]e think that one of the major factors that is leading to a scaling back of long positions is a reappraisal of short-term fundamentals by investors. We think a significant degree of money entered the market on the view that the Q4 global supply-demand balance was likely to be tight enough as to be the single dominant driver of prices.”

The hyper-bullish narrative that began to take hold in September may now look a bit overdone. Still, that doesn’t mean that the market is flush with supply once again. All it takes is another unexpected supply disruption to send prices back up again.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Germany Clashes With The U.S. Over Energy Geopolitics

Next Post

5 Companies To Watch In The Next Commodity Boom
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil
U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

 Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

 Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com