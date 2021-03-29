Iran And China Strengthen Oil Ties With 25-Year Strategic Deal

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.17 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.61 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.543 -0.014 -0.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.802 -0.009 -0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 1.981 +0.014 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 1.981 +0.014 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 3 days 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.02 +2.61 +5.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 59.97 +2.41 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 61.37 +2.41 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 58.97 +3.06 +5.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 57.72 +2.41 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 63.07 +2.41 +3.97%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 57.22 +2.41 +4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.36 +2.41 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 2 days North Face gets Powned
  • 3 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 11 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 12 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 12 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

Venezuela Looks To Pay With Oil For COVID Vaccines

Rarely-Used Recovery Method Could Unlock Billions Of Barrels In Alaska

Rarely-Used Recovery Method Could Unlock Billions Of Barrels In Alaska

Early findings in an ongoing…

Heavy-Handed Government Intervention To Hurt Brazil’s Oil Boom

Heavy-Handed Government Intervention To Hurt Brazil’s Oil Boom

Heavily indebted and partially state-owned…

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner

As the shift in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran And China Strengthen Oil Ties With 25-Year Strategic Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 29, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

China and Iran officially stated they would boost their energy and political cooperation as part of a 25-year strategic partnership agreement at a time when the U.S. is looking to sanction covert Iranian oil exports to China.

This weekend, Iran and China signed the strategic partnership deal to expand relations in areas such as energy, infrastructure, industry, and technology, the office of the Iranian president said in a statement.

The two countries also pledged to boost cooperation in fossil fuels and alternative energy, “security of demand and supply as well as transfer and transportation of fossil fuels and the Chinese side shall consider financing and investing in the up –and-downstream projects of the energy industries in Iran and the Iranian side shall provide the necessary facilitations and support in this respect,” Iran said.

In recent weeks, various reports have suggested that China has been considerably boosting its crude oil imports from Iran—so much so that the ports in the Shandong province, where most independent refiners are based, are experiencing tanker traffic congestions. Increased buying from China has provided more incentive for Iranian oil exports.

According to some estimates, China has been taking in some 856,000 bpd of Iranian crude this month—a 129-percent surge compared to February.

China has never actually stopped buying crude oil from the Islamic Republic, even after the Trump Administration slapped sanctions on Iran’s oil sales in 2018, warning buyers to stay away from Iranian crude or risk being sanctioned and cut off from the U.S. banking system.

The Biden Administration warned China earlier this month that it would not turn a blind eye to rising Iranian oil exports to Chinese ports, the Financial Times reported, citing a senior Biden administration official. According to the report, Washington has not missed the substantial increase in Iranian crude shipments to China. The U.S. has reminded Beijing that there are still sanctions in place against the Islamic Republic.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com