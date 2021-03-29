Oil Markets Already Priced In An OPEC+ Output Cut Extension

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.03 +0.47 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.98 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 5 hours SellBuy 2.586 +0.029 +1.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 43 mins SellBuy 1.823 +0.013 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.017 +0.022 +1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 61.61 +0.54 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.017 +0.022 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 63.04 +0.88 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 63.67 +1.14 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.50 -0.30 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 65.91 +0.53 +0.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.20 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.34 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.56 +0.93 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 51.21 +0.58 +1.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.02 +2.61 +5.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 59.97 +2.41 +4.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 61.37 +2.41 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 58.97 +3.06 +5.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 56.92 +2.41 +4.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 57.72 +2.41 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.07 +2.41 +3.97%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 57.22 +2.41 +4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.23 +2.46 +4.05%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 55.51 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.36 +2.41 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 6 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 20 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 19 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days North Face gets Powned
  • 7 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 5 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 11 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

Iran’s Only Operational Nuclear Power Plant Risks Shutdown

World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

The biggest oil companies in…

Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

Russia, the leader of the…

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

WTI dipped on Wednesday morning…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets Already Priced In An OPEC+ Output Cut Extension

By Yousef Alshammari - Mar 29, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The closure of the Suez Canal led to a moderate price rally last week, which came after a significant decline in oil prices triggered by new and stringent lockdowns in Europe. The impact of the Suez Canal crisis on oil markets has been marginal due to a number of factors including (1) slowing demand especially in the EU, (2) relatively high inventory figures, and (3) the low volumes of crude oil passing through the canal (less than 5% of global supply).

Now the shipping channel has been unblocked again, the markets have priced in a short delay as more than 400 ships remain stuck, waiting to pass the waterway. The total amount of damage remains to be seen, but we expect oil tankers not to change their shipping routes as this is likely to increase costs and risks.

The incident, on the other hand, may lead to increased investment in the capacity expansion of the SUMED pipeline, which currently stands at around 2.5 million bpd, running from the Ain Sokhna terminal in the Suez Gulf to offshore Sidi Kerir in Alexandria on the Mediterranean Sea.

OPEC+ is expected to extend current cuts through May

OPEC+ is scheduled to hold a meeting this week to decide on its production policy in May. While multiple factors may impact the group's decision, the markets already priced in an expected rollover of current cuts through May.

Platts data for February 2021 concluded that current global oil demand stands at around 92 million bpd while global supply lingers around 91 million barrels per day, of which some 25.7 million barrels are produced by OPEC.

Related: Iran And China Strengthen Oil Ties With 25-Year Strategic Deal

Given the uncertainty about the global demand recovery, OPEC+ is expected to continue to roll over its current cuts through May. Yet, if OPEC+ decides to roll over current cuts, the question remains whether Russia, and perhaps Kazakhstan will continue to be allowed to increase production to pre-agreed levels, given the expected rise in demand in May.

Russia is set to increase its production by 125,000 bpd in April from 9.18 million bpd in February. The group is also expected to emphasize compliance levels especially for countries that failed to meet their output quota in recent months such as Iraq and Nigeria.

OPEC compliance for March is expected to exceed 100% supported by the voluntary Saudi cuts. We expect Saudi Arabia to sustain its 1 million bpd voluntary cuts in May, which is likely to keep crude prices steady during this period of uncertainty about crude demand and a new wave of COVID infections. Based on that, CMarkits expects Brent prices to trade around $60-$63 in April, assuming the resumption of shipping through the Suez Canal and continued lockdown measures in Europe throughout April.

US shale oil producers aren’t rushing to boost oil production despite the rise in WTI prices. Production only rose by some 100,000 bpd w/w to stand at 11 million bpd, while the number of oil increased to 324, from 309 rigs a month ago. Yet, sustained high prices could ultimately lead to a moderate rise of between 500,000 and 1 million bpd. Drillers may see themselves incentivized by not just higher crude prices, but also lower costs to service debt. Related: Russia Aims To Raise Production, Backs OPEC+ Cut Rollover

US oil stocks rebounding and diesel consumption falling

US oil demand has slowed down somewhat last month, which is reflected by increasing crude inventory levels and declining diesel demand. Crude stocks have risen during the last 4 weeks, in part due to the lasting effects of the Texas Freeze. U.S. oil inventories stand at 502.7 million barrels, 46.4 million barrels above their level a year ago. These figures are expected to be a point on the agenda during the OPEC+ meeting, as they offset the group’s efforts in 2020 to bring inventories down to average levels.

U.S. oil refineries are almost back to their processing levels prior to the cold blast, at 14.39 million bpd, yet they continue to process 1.45 million bpd below their pre-pandemic levels. Currently, demand for petroleum products stands at 18.70 million bpd, around 718,000 bpd below its level before the pandemic.

By Yousef Alshammari for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran And China Strengthen Oil Ties With 25-Year Strategic Deal
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions
Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns

Oil Plunges As European Countries Extend Lockdowns
Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen

Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen
World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com