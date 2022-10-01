Income Investors Are Returning To Oil And Gas Stocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 79.49 -1.74 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 85.14 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 -2.17 -2.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 6.766 -0.108 -1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 1 day 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 306 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 40 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 15 mins "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 8 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 2 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 7 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 12 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Russia Likely To Propose Major Output Cut At Next OPEC+ Meeting

Russia Likely To Propose Major Output Cut At Next OPEC+ Meeting

Russia is likely to propose…

European Oil Giant Warns Windfall Tax Could Backfire

European Oil Giant Warns Windfall Tax Could Backfire

OMV CEO Alfred Stern is…

OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September

OPEC Crude Oil Exports Trend Lower In September

Crude oil exports from all…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Income Investors Are Returning To Oil And Gas Stocks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 01, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Record cash flows and profits of the past two quarters have prompted many oil and gas firms to boost dividends or pay special variable dividends.
  • Some investors have started to see oil and gas stocks as income investment stocks rather than boom-and-bust cyclical stocks.
  • Right now, oil stocks are looking attractive by some metrics.
Join Our Community

Some investors have started to see oil and gas stocks as income investment stocks rather than boom-and-bust cyclical stocks, as many others still believe. Record cash flows and profits of the past two quarters have prompted many oil and gas firms to boost dividends or pay special variable dividends, as is the case with U.S. shale producers. Many more expanded and increased their share buyback programs. The record profits and the cash flow bonanza could lay the foundations for more stable dividend payouts to shareholders, some investors believe. But others continue to see the industry as a cyclical business that slashes dividends when oil prices plunge.

The question for all investors going forward will be whether the industry will continue to keep disciplined spending and use more of its cash flows to reward shareholders. Oil firms have pledged this much over the past two quarters, looking to attract investors and pay current shareholders who have stuck with their stocks through thick and thin over the past few years. But what will oil companies do during the next bust? Will they be able to keep the current policy of rewarding shareholders more? Or will they resort – once again – to slashing or suspending dividends, as they did in the two major oil price busts of the past decade? 

“The industry has seen a permanent transition to almost a high-yield, income space,” Morningstar analyst David Meats told Bloomberg while noting that the almost income-investment profile of oil stocks is unlikely to persist. The current high dividend yields could be seen as a risk premium for investors for the cyclical nature of the stocks, Meats said. Related: OPEC+ Output Cut Looks Increasingly Likely As Producers Narrow Down Options

Right now, oil stocks are looking attractive by some metrics. Analysts say that energy stocks are much cheaper than other sectors based on forward-year price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios.

Year to date, the energy sector has been the top-performing sector in the S&P 500 index, according to market data compiled by Yardeni Research.  

The energy sector in the S&P 500 had gained 31.9% year to date to September 29. In comparison, S&P 500 is down 23.6%, and all other sectors have also lost ground since January. 

Equity strategists, portfolio managers, and retail investors have grown increasingly bullish on energy stocks, the latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey carried out in early September shows. 

The poll of 814 respondents—including retail and portfolio investors, risk managers, buy-side and sell-side traders, equity strategists, and economists—showed that two-thirds of all respondents intended to increase their exposure to energy-related stocks and bonds over the next six months. 

Moreover, nearly half—or 44%—of respondents say the current price of oil doesn’t adequately reflect actual supply and demand.

Stocks could remain attractive in the medium term, too, some analysts say. 

“With the average company approaching “debt free” status by early 2023 their ability to increase shareholder returns in the form of dividends and buybacks may be much greater,” Eric Nuttall, Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners, said this week.

“Even with the rally earlier this year, energy stocks remained inexpensive and failed to even moderately embed an oil price above $100,” Nuttall added.

Stacey Morris, head of energy research at VettaFi, commented in mid-September on the observation that “energy stocks and oil happily decouple.”  

“Oil prices typically dictate the direction of energy stocks, but thankfully for energy investors, that has not been the case over the last several weeks. Oil prices have seen three straight months of price declines and are down more than 30% from their relative high in June, but one may not realize that by looking at energy stock performance,” Morris said.

And she asked the million-dollar question: “Are investors finally looking past the volatility in oil prices to the actual merits of energy companies and the way they are returning cash to investors?”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Play The Selloff In Oil And Gas Stocks
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com