Wall Street Is Increasingly Bullish On Energy Stocks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.36 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.15 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.28 -1.23 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.458 +0.174 +2.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 86.31 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.494 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower On Hot Inflation Data

Oil Prices Inch Lower On Hot Inflation Data

Crude prices fell on Tuesday…

Do Falling Gas Prices Signal An End To U.S. Inflation Spiral?

Do Falling Gas Prices Signal An End To U.S. Inflation Spiral?

With gasoline prices continuing to…

Hedge Funds Ditch Diesel As Economic Fears Mount

Hedge Funds Ditch Diesel As Economic Fears Mount

Institutional traders have been selling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Wall Street Is Increasingly Bullish On Energy Stocks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 13, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Bloomberg survey: Equity strategists, portfolio managers, and retail investors have grown increasingly bullish on energy stocks.
  • A shortage of critical fuels such as natural gas and diesel could boost the stocks and bonds of energy companies as they have the ability to invest in more oil and gas supply.
  • Bloomberg survey: natural gas to be the most constrained commodity in the short term.
Join Our Community

Oil and gas stocks, the top performing equities in the S&P 500 index so far this year, have further room to rise as both retail and portfolio investors look to boost their exposure to traditional energy, expecting a worsening of the energy crisis and shortages of fuel this winter.  Despite the market anxiety that soaring energy prices will continue to increase their upward pressure on inflation and central banks will continue to try to tackle said inflation with continuous large interest rate hikes, the energy space looks attractive to investors right now as Europe scrambles for energy supply.   

Investors Look To Boost Exposure To Energy Stocks 

Equity strategists, portfolio managers, and retail investors have grown increasingly bullish on energy stocks, the latest Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey carried out last week shows

The poll of 814 respondents—including retail and portfolio investors, risk managers, buy-side and sell-side traders, equity strategists, and economists—showed that two-thirds of all respondents intended to increase their exposure to energy-related stocks and bonds over the next six months. 

In addition, nearly three-quarters—or 74%—of respondents see soaring electricity and natural gas prices as the commodities driving global inflation the most this year, especially if Russia further disrupts pipeline gas supply to Europe this autumn and winter. 

“I definitely want to remain invested in energy stocks because of massive supply constraints,” Chris Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, told Bloomberg TV in an interview.  

Energy Supply Constraints

Despite falling oil prices over the past few weeks due to recession fears, supply out of Russia could be squeezed in December when the EU ban on Russian seaborne oil imports kicks in, resulting in a tighter market despite potentially slowing demand growth. The G7-spearheaded price cap on Russian oil, and a possible cap on Russian gas prices in the EU, could further complicate energy supply to the most developed economies in the world if Putin follows through with his threat to stop supplying all energy products to Europe if the EU and its Western allies imposed price caps on Russian oil and natural gas.  Related: OPEC Remains Below Production Target Despite Boosting Output Again

A shortage of critical fuels such as natural gas and diesel could boost the stocks and bonds of energy companies as they have the ability to invest in more oil and gas supply. 

Years of underinvestment in the oil and gas sector has come back to haunt global energy supply, according to Jeff Currie, Global Head of Commodities Research at Goldman Sachs, which has been bullish on oil all year. 

“The only way you’re solving the energy problem in the long run is through investment – and oil companies are the conduit for the capex to solve the problem,” Currie has told Bloomberg. 

In natural gas, the Russian cut-off of all supply via Nord Stream to Germany makes a bullish case for energy companies producing and/or trading and selling LNG on the spot market, including supermajors such as Shell, TotalEnergies, or BP. 

Respondents in the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey expect natural gas to be the most constrained commodity in the short term. Most of those also believe that OPEC+ will not let oil prices fall too low and would intervene with a production cut on the market if a recession saps oil demand. 

Moreover, nearly half—or 44%—of respondents say the current price of oil doesn’t adequately reflect actual supply and demand. 

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, last month pointed to the “disconnect” between paper and physical markets, saying that OPEC+ was ready to cut production at any time in any form if it believes it would bring stability to the “schizophrenic” oil market.  

Energy: Top Performer And Outlier In Falling Equity Market 

The expected energy supply constraints this winter aren’t the only factors in attracting more investors in oil and gas stocks and bonds. Despite the fact that it has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 this year, the energy sector has further room to rise. Energy stocks are still much cheaper than other sectors based on forward-year price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, analysts say. 

Year to date, the energy sector has been the top performing sector in the S&P 500 index, according to market data compiled by Yardeni Research. 

The energy sector in the S&P 500 had gained 47.4 percent year to date to September 12. In comparison, S&P 500 is down 13.8 percent, and all other sectors except for utilities have also lost ground since January. 

Within the energy sector, the integrated oil and gas subsector has surged by 53.7 percent, and the oil and gas exploration & production subsector has jumped by 52.4 percent amid tight supply, soaring commodity prices, and expected energy shortages and rationing in Europe this winter. 

Even some ESG-focused funds are not immediately casting aside oil and gas stocks, as years of underinvestment in new supply, the energy crisis, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have thrown into sharp relief energy security and affordability. Recent analyses have suggested that some ESG funds now include traditional energy stocks in their portfolios—an unimaginable thing just two years ago.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Do Falling Gas Prices Signal An End To U.S. Inflation Spiral?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves
A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Demand Concerns Mount



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com