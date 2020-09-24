Natural Gas Prices Jump Again On Smaller-Than-Forecast Stock Build

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.13 +0.20 +0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.73 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 +0.072 +3.39%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 +0.14 +0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 +0.072 +3.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 27.84 +0.14 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.43 +0.13 +0.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.93 +0.13 +0.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.33 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.68 +0.13 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.43 +0.13 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.23 +0.13 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.58 +0.13 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 +0.50 +1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.67 +0.33 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 5 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 21 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 9 hours .
  • 17 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 23 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning

Breaking News:

Iran Opens Navy Base At World’s Most Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Everything Points To More Natural Gas Demand This Decade

Everything Points To More Natural Gas Demand This Decade

All energy market scenarios point…

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

The U.S. industrial sector saw…

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

Rallying from a seven-week low…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Jump Again On Smaller-Than-Forecast Stock Build

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 24, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

After surging more than 15 percent to over $2 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) on Wednesday, U.S. front-month natural gas futures rose by another 5 percent by mid-day on Thursday, after the EIA reported a smaller-than-expected natural gas injection into storage.

As of 12:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, the front-month Henry Hub futures price was $2.239/MMBtu, up by 5.27 percent on the day.  

Earlier on Thursday, the EIA issued its weekly natural gas storage report, showing a net increase of 66 billion cubic feet (Bcf) from the previous week in U.S. working gas in storage as of September 18. At 3.680 trillion cubic feet, working gas in storage is above the five-year historical range, but last week’s net increase in storage was lower than the 78-bcf build that a Reuters poll of analysts had expected.  

This week, natural gas prices have seen some extreme volatility, from a 10-percent plunge on Monday, to a 15-percent surge on Wednesday, also due to the rollover of the October futures contract expiring on September 28, with traders rolling out of the October contract to the November contract of higher prices.

Lower natural gas production and expectations of increased exports via pipeline to Mexico and tankers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) also supported natural gas prices on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, the LNG gas feed is also set to rise to 5.7 bcfd on Thursday from 3.9 bcfd on Tuesday, which was a two-week low due to Tropical Storm Beta earlier this week.

Expectations of cooler weather in some parts of the U.S. next week also lent support to natural gas futures on Thursday.

“A major pattern change will occur mid-next week as a strong early season cool shot pushes into the Midwest and Northeast with highs of 40s to 60s,” according to NatGasWeather.com.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Everything Points To More Natural Gas Demand This Decade
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again
The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com