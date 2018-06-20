Oil Inches Higher On Strong Crude Draw

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 65.71 +0.81 +1.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.21 -0.87 -1.16%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Mars US 24 hours 68.45 -0.79 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.58 +1.05 +1.49%
Murban 2 days 74.58 +1.05 +1.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.81 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 72.89 -0.47 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.54 +0.06 +0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 73.44 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.14 +0.86 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.15 -5.09 -11.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.10 -0.79 -1.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.05 -0.79 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.40 -1.79 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.90 -0.79 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.90 -2.04 -3.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.90 -1.79 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.49 +1.29 +1.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.02 -0.78 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.52 -0.78 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.33 -0.78 -1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 minutes EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 17 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 4 hours Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 4 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 4 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 2 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 28 mins "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 8 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 8 hours North Korea, China Discuss 'True Peace', Denuclearization
  • 1 hour Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 18 mins Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 8 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 32 mins EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 5 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 9 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 14 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 23 hours Oil prices going down
  • 23 hours Russia, Saudi Push For Big Hike In Oil Output Despite Iran Opposition

Breaking News:

Mexico Announces Bid Terms For Next Oil Tender

Alt Text

U.S. Shale, OPEC To Discuss Market Balance In Vienna

3 major shale companies are…

Alt Text

India, China Look To Form ‘Oil Buyers Club’

Amid rising oil prices, India…

Alt Text

Iranian Oil Production Could Be About To Plunge

American, European and even Indian…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Inches Higher On Strong Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2018, 9:43 AM CDT Oil rig

Crude oil prices remained relatively stable after the Energy Information Administration reported a draw of 5.9 million barrels in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week to June 15.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at US$75.60 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate changing hands at US$65.77 a barrel, both up moderately from yesterday’s close.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated crude oil inventories to have fallen by 3.016 million barrels, with gasoline inventories surprisingly going up by 2.113 million barrels.

Analysts had expected the EIA to report a 690,000-bpd increase in crude oil inventories, after last week it reported a draw of as much as 4.1 million barrels in oil inventories and another substantial decline—of 2.3 million barrels—in gasoline stockpiles.

Last week, gasoline inventories went up by 3.3 million barrels, with average daily production standing at 10.1 million barrels. This compares with 10.5 million barrels a week earlier.

Distillate inventories were also up, by 2.7 million barrels, with average daily production at 5.5 million barrels, up from 5.1 million barrels in the prior week. Related: Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

EIA’s report comes amid anticipation that OPEC’s meeting that begins tomorrow will fail to yield a decision to start raising oil production to offset a major decline in Venezuela and an expected decline in Iran after U.S. sanctions go into effect.

Some analysts are comparing this week’s meeting to one from 2011 when OPEC tried to reach a consensus to raise production to offset falling supply from war-torn Libya. That meeting failed to produce a consensus agreement—needed for all OPEC decisions—and some say this one will have the same fate.

It’s anyone’s guess what individual OPEC members will decide to do if the meeting ends without an agreement, but in all likelihood those that can produce more will do so, if only to keep their market share in the face of rising U.S. and other non-OPEC supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Last Oil Frontier In The Gulf Of Mexico

Next Post

Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Brent Crude Ahead Of OPEC Meeting
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com