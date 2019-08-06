Hedge Funds Turn Their Back On Oil

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.72 +0.09 +0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.14 +0.20 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.103 -0.008 -0.38%
Mars US 3 hours 56.33 -1.36 -2.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.54 -1.21 -1.96%
Urals 21 hours 59.55 -3.35 -5.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Bonny Light 21 hours 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.103 -0.008 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 58.77 -1.07 -1.79%
Murban 21 hours 60.31 -0.79 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 21 hours 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 21 hours 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 21 hours 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 21 hours 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.54 -1.21 -1.96%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.81 -0.17 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 41.89 -0.87 -2.03%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.19 -0.97 -1.82%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 55.09 -0.97 -1.73%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 52.74 -1.07 -1.99%
Peace Sour 4 hours 50.89 -1.12 -2.15%
Peace Sour 4 hours 50.89 -1.12 -2.15%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 51.99 -1.12 -2.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.89 -1.17 -2.02%
Central Alberta 4 hours 50.69 -1.47 -2.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 50.00 -1.25 -2.44%
Giddings 21 hours 43.75 -1.25 -2.78%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 +1.55 +2.51%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 47.58 -1.06 -2.18%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.53 -1.06 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.53 -1.06 -2.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 50.00 -1.25 -2.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 -1.00 -2.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 -1.47 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 2 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 3 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 1 min Chinese Forces Are Staging at the Hong Kong Border
  • 4 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 20 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 11 hours Sweden's Biggest Cities Face Power Shortage Due To Tax Hike on Fossil Fuels
  • 6 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 5 mins OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt
  • 23 mins Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 11 hours Consumers Aren't Crazy About Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 12 hours NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 4 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet

Breaking News:

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Alt Text

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions of barrels of not-yet-cleared…

Alt Text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

Peak oil demand might be…

Alt Text

Trump To Decide The Fate Of Venezuela's Oil Sector

U.S. oil major Chevron could…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hedge Funds Turn Their Back On Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 06, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil field USA

Speculative positions in the oil market were precariously balanced between bullish and bearish bets in the week to July 30 as money managers were divided in their response to mixed market signals.

Bets on rising prices in the six most important petroleum futures contracts rose slightly in the last week of July, but bets that prices will drop also increased, as fears of weakening economies and global oil demand growth countered concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East and outages elsewhere.  

However, the latest available exchange data about hedge funds’ bets on oil prices includes the weekly period ending two days before U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 10-percent tariffs on all remaining Chinese goods imported into the United States, leading to an oil market meltdown on Thursday, with WTI Crude tumbling nearly 8 percent in its biggest one-day drop in four and a half years.

Speculative positioning has changed a lot since the latest exchange data in the week to July 30, and it will be reflected in the next exchange and regulatory reports.

As of July 30, the bullish and bearish bets on oil prices were roughly balanced, with almost equal chances of a rally or a drop in oil. But since July 30, the market sentiment has taken a turn for the worse with concerns about demand outweighing any bullish factor, after the latest tariff threat from President Trump, Reuters market analyst John Kemp says.

In the last week of July, hedge funds and other money managers boosted their net long position—the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in the six most important petroleum futures contracts by the equivalent of 20 million barrels, according to exchange data compiled by Kemp. The net long in Brent Crude increased by 20 million barrels but positioning in WTI Crude was a net selling of 11 million barrels. Portfolio managers raised their bullish bets in WTI by 3 million barrels, but they also increased shorts by 14 million barrels, the data showed. In the last two weeks of July, money managers reduced their net long position in WTI by a total of 44 million barrels. Related: Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

In the week to July 23, hedge funds and other portfolio managers cut their net long position in the petroleum complex by 65 million barrels, nearly wiping out an increase of 84 million barrels in the previous week.

In the middle of July, the possibility of an imminent Fed rate cut and the flaring-up of the Iran-West tensions in the Middle East and the world’s most important oil shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz, resulted in hedge funds buying petroleum futures at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the week to July 16, according to exchange data compiled by Kemp.     

In the week to July 16, portfolio managers boosted their net long position in the six most important oil contracts by the equivalent of 84 million barrels, to a total of 647 million barrels. The 84-million-barrel addition to the net long position in the six petroleum contracts was the largest weekly increase in bets on rising prices since August 2018.

Despite the jump in bets on rising oil prices, the overall positioning of hedge funds and other money managers pointed in mid-July to a further upside for oil prices as the ratio of longs to shorts was still way off the highs in April 2019 and September 2018 that were followed by hefty sell-offs.

Two weeks later, the ratio of longs to shorts as of July 30 was at the lowest it has been since January-February this year. While such positioning may have pointed to a price rally, President Trump’s tariff threat essentially wiped out bullish sentiment not only from the oil market, but also from equity markets around the world for several days. The specter of faltering oil demand is the primary driver of oil prices, even more prominently now than just a week ago.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Could This Be A Turning Point For Petrobras?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Oil Prices Soar On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Huge Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com