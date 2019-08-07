Oil Prices Slide On Surprise Crude Build

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.40 -2.23 -4.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 56.95 -1.99 -3.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.111 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 17 hours 56.33 -1.36 -2.36%
Opec Basket 1 day 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 1 day 59.55 -3.35 -5.33%
Louisiana Light 1 day 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 1 day 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.111 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 10 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 10 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 1 day 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 1 day 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 1 day 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 1 day 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 1 day 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.81 -2.17 -5.71%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 40.83 -1.06 -2.53%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 51.68 -1.06 -2.01%
Peace Sour 18 hours 49.83 -1.06 -2.08%
Peace Sour 18 hours 49.83 -1.06 -2.08%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 50.93 -1.06 -2.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 55.83 -1.06 -1.86%
Central Alberta 18 hours 49.63 -1.06 -2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 -1.25 -2.44%
Giddings 1 day 43.75 -1.25 -2.78%
ANS West Coast 2 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.58 -1.06 -2.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.53 -1.06 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.53 -1.06 -2.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.00 -1.25 -2.44%
Kansas Common 1 day 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 1 day 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 mins The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 2 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 1 min Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 10 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 1 hour A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 3 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 14 hours Chinese Forces Are Staging at the Hong Kong Border
  • 5 hours OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt
  • 4 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 2 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 13 mins The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 15 hours Trump Tears Down Market & Oil Price With His “China Tariffs Game” Again
  • 13 hours Consumers Aren't Crazy About Electric Vehicles
  • 55 mins Why Natural Gas is Natural

Breaking News:

Cactus Oil Pipeline To Begin Partial Operation Next Week

Alt Text

Iran Seizes Iraqi Vessel In The Gulf

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard…

Alt Text

Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Oil Should Be Trading Higher

Oil prices have fallen somewhat…

Alt Text

Brent Drops Below $60 Amid Global Stock Market Slide

Oil prices were trading down…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Slide On Surprise Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Aug 07, 2019, 9:39 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Barrels

The Energy Information Administration reported a 2.4-million-barrel build in crude oil inventories for the week to August 2, shattering expectations of another sizeable draw.

Analysts had expected a draw of 3.13 million barrels after last week the authority reported a hefty 8.5-million-barrel decline in inventories that sent West Texas Intermediate soaring.

The American Petroleum Institute reported yesterday another weekly decline in oil inventories, of 3.4 million barrels, but this time the figure failed to impress. With EIA rejecting it, chances are the slide in oil prices will now accelerate.

The EIA’s figures are also unlikely to reverse the drop in oil prices, which started this week with the spike in now chronic trade tensions between the United States and China, with Washington accusing Beijing of manipulating its currency to its advantage, after the yuan dropped on Monday to the lowest against the greenback in more than 10 years.

The EIA also reported an increase in gasoline inventories, which will not help prices, either. After a 1.8-million-barrel decline for the week to July 26, last week these added 4.4 million barrels. Gasoline production averaged 10.4 million bpd, a modest increase from last week’s average daily production rate.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported an inventory build of 1.5 million barrels, which compared with a decline of 900,000 barrels for the previous week. Distillate fuel production averaged 5.3 million bpd, compared with 5.2 million bpd a week earlier.

With the U.S.-China tensions stoking fears about oil demand and economic growth on a global scale, it’s hardly any wonder prices are falling despite the strongly bullish factor that is the Middle East and specifically Iran. However, it seems in the past couple of weeks the bearish factors are prevailing if hedge funds are any indication: their bets on oil were precariously balanced between bullish and bearish last week, with money managers divided in their response to mixed market signals.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at US$57.39 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate changed hands for US$52.00 a barrel, both benchmarks down from yesterday’s close by over 2 percent.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Hedge Funds Turn Their Back On Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com