Goldman: Trade War Won’t Derail Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 73.13 +0.19 +0.26%
Brent Crude 40 mins 77.39 -0.85 -1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.830 -0.007 -0.25%
Mars US 39 mins 70.64 -0.50 -0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
Urals 18 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 18 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.96 -6.66 -8.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.830 -0.007 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 74.28 -0.25 -0.34%
Murban 18 hours 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 73.92 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.94 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 77.46 -0.10 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Bonny Light 18 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Girassol 18 hours 77.32 +0.01 +0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.14 +0.20 +0.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.14 +0.20 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.34 +0.20 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.39 +0.20 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.64 +0.20 +0.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 76.14 +0.20 +0.26%
Central Alberta 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 69.50 -1.25 -1.77%
Giddings 18 hours 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.54 +0.07 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 66.89 -1.20 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 69.39 -1.20 -1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 7 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes India going solar?
  • 9 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 14 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 7 hours EU rejects controversial copyright law
  • 4 hours Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars
  • 2 hours Oil will hit 60s again
  • 4 hours Qatar poised to win the race for new LNG projects
  • 9 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 5 hours Greenpeace Crashes Drone Into Nuclear Power Plant
  • 3 hours Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 3 hours Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 8 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 8 hours Technology Disrupter may reduce US oil demand 10%
  • 6 hours Canada Wants To Be Clean LNG Producer
  • 7 hours Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 8 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO

Breaking News:

Iran Will Only Trade With Oil Buyers

Alt Text

Tehran: Taking Iran’s Oil Out Of The Market Is ‘Impossible’

Iranian authorities have said that…

Alt Text

Do Crude Producers Really Want Higher Oil Prices?

With United States sanctions on…

Alt Text

Aramco Looks To Launch New Oil Price Benchmark

Saudi Arabia lost a portion…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Goldman: Trade War Won’t Derail Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 05, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT gas flaring

U.S. tariffs are set to take effect on China on Friday, with China promising immediate retaliation, kicking off the next phase of the trade war. But it remains to be seen if the trade war will derail a particularly bullish looking oil rally.

U.S. tariffs on $34 billion worth of imported Chinese machinery, auto parts and medical devices begins on July 6, and China’s tariffs on U.S. soybeans and SUVs will begin as well. With little sign of de-escalation, the trade war could barrel forward with more tariffs coming down the pike. The timing is not great, as global trade in general is showing signs of slowing down. Economists are proclaiming the end to “global synchronized growth,” which helped bolster strong economic performances around the world in 2017.

The cooling of global trade has contributed to an emerging market selloff, with steep declines in bonds, equities and currencies in much of the developing world.

China is not immune to these trade and economic headwinds. The Shanghai Composite Index, China’s main stock index, entered bear market territory recently, and Beijing is trying to curb panic selling. China’s currency has also come under intense pressure.

(Click to enlarge)

Shanghai Composite Index

The trade war and the global economic slowdown, should it accelerate, could start to drag down oil demand. China has also proposed tariffs on U.S. crude oil, which could curtail purchases of oil from U.S. shale fields (although that oil would likely be rerouted elsewhere).

Nevertheless, it isn’t at all clear that these economic headwinds will upset the oil price rally, which is climbing inexorably towards $80 per barrel, perhaps higher. The supply outages, which are growing in both size and in number, might overshadow any dip in demand. Related: The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

Goldman Sachs has maintained a bullish outlook on commodities for much of this year, and it downplayed the threat to its forecast this week. “Although commodities maintain their status as the best performing asset class in 2018, the month of June was a substantial setback driven by [emerging market] demand weakness, trade war concerns and the exit of OPEC+ from supply cuts,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a July 4 note.

But the investment bank was unbowed. “We believe all of these concerns have been oversold.”

Goldman reiterated its forecast for a 10 percent gain in commodities over the next 12 months. The outlook comes down to several factors, including strong GDP growth, outages in “key oil and metal markets which are exacerbated by recent sanctions,” and falling inventories.

Moreover, Goldman dismissed some threats to this outlook. The recent weakness in Europe and Japan has mostly stabilized. The slowdown in China is being countered by the central bank, which has cut interest rates. Turmoil in other emerging markets such as Argentina, Brazil and Turkey “remain small isolated events from a commodity perspective.” Also, various asset classes have been beaten down, which presents a buying opportunity.

Goldman Sachs argues that the combination of higher interest rates, rising commodity prices and a stronger dollar is “unsustainable.” These forces, which don’t normally go together, will put too much pressure on emerging markets if they keep up. They make debt too painful, commodities such as fuel become too expensive in local currencies, and they end up sparking unrest, such as the recent trucker’s strike in Brazil. Related: U.S. Sour Oil Sellers Panic, Cut Prices To Asia

That means that while commodity prices could, in theory, collapse, Goldman thinks it will be one of the other two factors. “The bottom line is that something has to give, and we agree with our FX strategists that the dollar will likely weaken from here.”

The bank also dismissed Chinese tariffs on U.S. crude, arguing that markets will quickly adapt. China will end up buying more oil from Russia, the Middle East, West Africa and the North Sea. U.S. exporters will initially have to discount their crude in order to attract other buyers, but “this period would likely be short lived,” Goldman said.

In short, the investment bank does not believe that the trade war will end the upswing in commodities. “We believe that the trade war impact on commodity markets will be very small, with exception of soybeans where complete rerouting of supplies is not possible.”

In other words, there is plenty of room to run for oil prices.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Aramco Looks To Launch New Oil Price Benchmark
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC
Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com