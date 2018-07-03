The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.58 +0.44 +0.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.78 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.848 -0.022 -0.77%
Mars US 3 hours 71.14 -0.30 -0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 20 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.20 +0.48 +0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.848 -0.022 -0.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 74.38 -0.70 -0.93%
Murban 20 hours 77.63 -0.70 -0.89%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.68 -0.84 -1.14%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.52 +0.45 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.36 -0.78 -1.01%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Girassol 20 hours 76.02 -0.84 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 46.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.74 -0.91 -1.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 70.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Giddings 20 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
ANS West Coast 6 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 68.09 +0.20 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 70.59 +0.20 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Buena Vista 5 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 13 minutes Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 21 minutes "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 9 hours What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 7 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 2 hours Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 7 hours Trump Says Nuclear Talks With North Korea "Going Well"
  • 5 hours Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 1 hour Big Oil vs Big Utility
  • 2 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 12 hours Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 50 mins First Battery-Powered Mine
  • 22 hours Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 19 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 14 hours Obrador Wins in Mexico
  • 7 mins Successes and shortcomings of solar energy in China

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Alt Text

Iran Blames OPEC For Vague Output Agreement

Over the weekend, Tehran doubled…

Alt Text

Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

Iran has hinted that it…

Alt Text

OPEC+ Proposes 1-Million-Bpd Production Increase

The joint ministerial monitoring committee…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

By Irina Slav - Jul 03, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT refinery

When reports emerged that India and China are in talks about forming an oil buyers’ club, OPEC was probably too busy with its upcoming June 22 meeting to concern itself with that dangerous alliance. Now, it may be time for it to start worrying.

“The timing is right. The boom in U.S. oil and gas production gives us greater leverage against OPEC,” the Times of India quoted an Indian official as saying last month after the formal start of said talks. The two countries, after all, account for a combined 17 percent of global oil consumption and they are the ones that would be the hardest hit if prices rise as a result of OPEC’s actions.

What’s more, they might not be alone in this attempt to curb OPEC’s clout on the global oil market. According to Bloomberg’s Carl Pope, Europe and Japan, previously reluctant to take part in any anti-OPEC projects, may now join in. The reason they are likely to join in is that unlike in previous oil price cycles, now there are alternatives to fossil fuels. Electrification is where OPEC may have to face off with a future oil buyers’ cartel.

India, China, and Europe are all very big on EV adoption. Japan is a leader in battery manufacturing. If they set their minds to it, these four players could upend the oil market and effectively cripple OPEC. Of course, this is a best-case scenario of the kind that rarely unfolds in reality. Related: Why Oil Prices Are Surging

Let’s take India, for example. A recent survey suggested that as many as 90 percent of Indian drivers were willing to switch to EVs if the government built the necessary charging infrastructure, reduced road taxes, and increased subsidies. Another survey identified price and range as additional roadblocks towards the mass adoption of EVs in India. Because of these challenges, New Delhi recently amended its ambitious goal of having an all-EV fleet on the roads of the country by 2030 to having 30 percent of the fleet electric.

China, for its part, is the undisputed leader in global EV adoption: the country accounted for more than 50 percent of global EV sales last year in case you were thinking, “Wait, wasn’t that Norway?” However, this was in large part made possible by generous government subsidies for EV manufacturing. These subsidies are due to be wound down to 0 by 2020, and carmakers are already beginning to brace for a future without the support of the state. It’s safe to say it remains uncertain if the EV boom will continue after 2020.

This precarious situation with EVs is reason enough for China and India to seek more clout on international oil markets dominated by OPEC and would justify the formation of a “buyers’ club.” Europe, for its part, is, as a whole, a top performer in EV adoption and it is also very big on environmentalism. At the same time, it still imports crude and quite a lot of it, so it cares about oil prices as a large buyer. Related: Stranded BP Cargoes: A Red Flag For Chinese Oil Demand?

China and India are facing challenges in EV adoption. Europe could help and benefit from it. After all, taken together, Europe, China, India, and Japan account for the manufacturing of as much as 65 percent of the world’s cars, and a lot of these are manufactured in Europe. These four also consume 35 percent of the world’s crude oil and would like to reduce this number.

According to Pope, if they get together, they would be able to negotiate either a more gradual or a faster shift to EVs. It would all depend on whether OPEC would agree to maintain lower prices or not.

A more skeptical view would note the challenges in EV adoption such as subsidies and infrastructure. These would take time to be overcome even if everyone played together. Yet long-term, an oil buyers’ alliance could be a force to be reckoned with by the oil producers, and the latter need to start paying attention now.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Do Crude Producers Really Want Higher Oil Prices?

Next Post

Permian Bottlenecks Come At The Worst Moment
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com