Developing Nations Look to Balance Oil and Gas Opportunity with Climate Concerns

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 78.11 -0.84 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 82.96 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 2.142 +0.107 +5.26%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 182 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 83.88 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 84.20 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 886 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 339 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Exxon Completes $60B Acquisition of Pioneer

The Future of Plastics Will Determine the Future of Oil Demand

The Future of Plastics Will Determine the Future of Oil Demand

Plastics will come to account…

Oil Moves Higher on Inventory Draw

Oil Moves Higher on Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices ticked higher…

Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Suriname's oil boom hopes are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Developing Nations Look to Balance Oil and Gas Opportunity with Climate Concerns

By Felicity Bradstock - May 03, 2024, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The International Energy Agency (IEA) recommends leaving new oil discoveries in the ground to achieve global climate aims.
  • African and Caribbean nations face pressure to choose between economic development and climate action.
  • Developing countries need support from high-income countries in the form of financing for renewable energy development.
Oil, Gas

As the world focuses on transitioning to green, there are big questions about whether new oil and gas resources should be developed. On the one hand, new oil regions present the opportunity to develop lower-carbon oil and gas through less damaging operations. On the other, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and environmental organisations say it is vital to transition away from fossil fuels to green alternatives and leave any new oil in the ground, to achieve global climate aims. However, many recent oil discoveries have been made in low-income countries across Africa and the Caribbean, offering them the opportunity to develop their natural resources for significant revenues, which is difficult for many to turn down. 

For decades, the Western World has been exploiting fossil fuel resources to provide power worldwide and bring in high revenues. This has led regions such as China, the U.S., and the European Union to be some of the world’s biggest polluters. High levels of greenhouse gas emissions produced from fossil fuel production and industrialisation have contributed to climate change, an issue that the governments of many high-income states are attempting to tackle through decarbonisation and a green transition. However, a global green transition will require support from governments around the globe, from both rich and poor nations. 

To combat climate change, the IEA recommends that oil and gas producers decrease their production and leave any new oil discoveries in the ground. However, there is still not enough renewable energy capacity to make the switch, meaning that the global demand for fossil fuels remains high. In addition, many oil discoveries in recent years have been made in Africa and the Caribbean. These regions are looking increasingly attractive to producers looking to develop “low-carbon” oil operations and move away from existing depleted oil fields. Oil and gas majors insist that developing these regions would help decrease the carbon emissions associated with oil and gas production, as well as help low-income countries improve their economies. 

The World Bank estimates that the African continent held around 40 percent of the natural gas discoveries from 2010 and 2020. Many countries have increased their reliance on the region following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy, as they seek out alternative gas supplies. However, environmentalists worry that developing new oil and gas regions could quash efforts to tackle climate change. To ensure there is enough energy to replace the demand for gas, significantly more investment must go into developing the world’s renewable energy and nuclear power capacity. In addition, high-income countries must provide financing for developing countries to establish their renewable energy industries and allow them to turn down the opportunity to earn high oil and gas revenues. 

Nevertheless, turning down money is a difficult pill to swallow, particularly as many African and Caribbean powers view the Western World as highly hypocritical. The African Energy Chamber believes that “At a time when both African and Caribbean nations are making great strides towards developing recently discovered oil and gas reserves, countries whose development was driven by hydrocarbons are accelerating efforts to transition to a renewable energy future. This transition has seen wealthy nations establish a ‘green agenda,’ one which does not take into consideration Africa’s economic needs.” 

Macky Sall, the President of Senegal – a country which discovered a deposit of 15 trillion cubic feet of gas in 2015 – explained, “How can you tell people in Africa, where half the population does not have electricity … ‘Leave your resources in the ground’?” He added, “There is no sense in that, and it is not fair. We need an energy transition that is fair.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, a massive new oil power, stated, “Did you know that Guyana has a forest that is the size of England and Scotland combined… a forest that stores 19.5 gigatons of carbon, that we have kept alive? “I’m going to lecture you on climate change. We have kept this forest alive that you enjoy, that the world enjoys, that you don’t pay us for, that you don’t value,” in response to calls to leave its oil in the ground. 

Further, many believe that Africa’s fossil fuel problem stems from the decades-long involvement of foreign oil majors who have exploited the region’s resources. Vanessa Nakate, a Unicef goodwill ambassador, says “Oil and gas giants have sold African leaders big promises that gas is the key to development. But this week’s analysis by energy experts at the IEA makes those seem even more dubious. It predicts that beyond 2025 there could be too much natural gas in the global energy system, causing a “gas glut”.” Nakate calls for greater investment in Africa’s renewable energy sector, which would give leaders across the region a reason to leave their fossil fuel resources undeveloped. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran’s “Dark Fleet” of Oil Tankers Continues to Thrive Despite Sanctions
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs

Breakthrough in Sodium Battery Chemistry Promises Lower Costs
The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage
OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com