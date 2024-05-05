U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 78.11 -0.84 -1.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 82.96 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.142 +0.107 +5.26%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%
Chart Mars US 184 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.555 -0.041 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.88 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.20 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.00 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 887 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.87 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.45 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.44 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.23 -2.94 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 340 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.39 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 69.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 8,612.0 +8,527.95 +10.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.43 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 7 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exxon Completes $60B Acquisition of Pioneer

Oil Moves Higher on Inventory Draw

Oil Moves Higher on Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices ticked higher…

The U.S. Supermajors Double Down on World's Top Oil Basins

The U.S. Supermajors Double Down on World's Top Oil Basins

The U.S. supermajors are doubling…

High Oil Prices Force Biden Admin to Halt SPR Refill Plans

High Oil Prices Force Biden Admin to Halt SPR Refill Plans

The Biden administration has canceled…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

By Robert Rapier - May 05, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • U.S. oil production is 1.4% higher than last year's record pace.
  • U.S. natural gas production is 1.1% higher than a year ago.
  • Elevated crude oil prices are expected to support continued production growth.
Oil Gas Refinery

Last year marked a record for U.S. oil production with an average daily production of 12.93 million barrels per day (BPD). That record was 5% greater than the previous record of 12.31 million bpd set in 2019.

However, current data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that average daily production thus far in 2024 is 13.12 million bpd — 7.1% ahead of the production level of a year ago and 1.4% higher than last year’s record pace.

U.S. natural gas production tells a similar tale. The EIA recently confirmed that 2023 marked a record for U.S. natural gas production at 125 billion cubic feet per day (CFD). That was 4% ahead of the previous record set in 2022.

Natural gas data isn’t reported as often as petroleum data, but January’s natural gas production level was 124.6 billion CFD. That followed a monthly production record in December 2023. It was slightly behind last year’s record level, but there are some seasonal effects in natural gas production. If we compare January 2024 to January 2023, this year’s production level was 1.1% higher than a year ago.

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is currently hovering around $85 per barrel, which is about 7% higher than a year ago. That should help keep U.S. oil production levels elevated. The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the U.S. is nearly 20% lower than a year ago, although the rig count has been relatively stable from the previous quarter (down 1%).

However, the decline in rig count is more pronounced in the number of rigs drilling for natural gas (down 35%) than for oil (down 14%).

In summary, the U.S. oil and natural gas production have continued their upward trajectory, with both ahead of year-ago levels. Despite a slight decline in rig count, elevated crude oil prices are expected to support continued production growth.

By Robert Rapier

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Developing Nations Look to Balance Oil and Gas Opportunity with Climate Concerns
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
Is Copper Heading to $15,000?

Is Copper Heading to $15,000?
The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage

The Novel Material Revolutionizing Energy Storage
OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand
U.S. Sees New Egyptian Gas Fields As Key To Its New Middle Eastern Strategy

U.S. Sees New Egyptian Gas Fields As Key To Its New Middle Eastern Strategy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com