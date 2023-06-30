Developing Nations Struggling In Green Transition Without Funding

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 70.64 +0.78 +1.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 74.90 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.17 +1.80 +2.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 2.798 +0.097 +3.59%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.634 +0.016 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 71.84 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.634 +0.016 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 3 days 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.81 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 578 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.23 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.11 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 31 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Is OPEC Locked Into Supply Cuts With Oil Below $75

India And China Make Up Nearly 50% Of Global Gold Demand

India And China Make Up Nearly 50% Of Global Gold Demand

The last three decades have…

No End In Sight For Kurdistan's Oil Export Problems

No End In Sight For Kurdistan's Oil Export Problems

The Kurdistan oil export saga…

The Hidden Costs Of The IEA’s Net Zero Vision

The Hidden Costs Of The IEA’s Net Zero Vision

The International Energy Agency's (IEA)…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Developing Nations Struggling In Green Transition Without Funding

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 30, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Many developing nations are currently unable to prioritize a low-carbon transition over economic growth, with Europe and other developed regions continuing to rely on fossil fuels and contributing to carbon emissions.
  • There is an overwhelming disparity in green investment, with 81% financed by the private sector in high-income countries and only 14% in developing countries.
  • Developing countries are calling for transformation in global financial systems to better support their green transitions, but despite some progress and efforts to provide funding for climate change through debt forgiveness plans and other measures.
Join Our Community
Renewables

Several developing countries have made it clear that they will not be able to undergo a green transition without the help of stronger economies. International agencies have repeatedly echoed the need for greater financing in the world’s poorer countries to develop global renewable energy capacity, respond to the rising energy demand, and transition away from fossil fuels to fulfil climate objectives. And yet, once again, their pleas are not being met, with a multitude of developed nations failing to live up to their promises. 

For hundreds of years, since the industrial revolution of the 1700s and 1800s, Europe and North America have been contributing heavily to the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. It is only in recent decades that scientists have fully understood the negative impact that industrial activities and transportation have had on the planet, and called on countries around the world to reduce their carbon emissions. Meanwhile, several developing nations worldwide have been responsible for only a minuscule percentage of these emissions due to a lack of industrialisation. Now, as developed nations have the privilege to be able to call for a green transition, some of the world’s poorer economies are expected to simply follow suit, at a time when they could be modernising their economies through industry and, in some cases, the development of a fossil fuels sector. 

Developing countries typically have limited access to energy, and, according to the OECD, many are now being asked to prioritise a low-carbon transition over economic growth – having to choose between development and a green transition. Lily Odarno, Director of CATF’s Energy and Climate Innovation Program, Africa, explained, “We are seeing Europe scramble to meet its energy needs. We are seeing a region in the world that was advocating not to fund further investment in fossil fuels in the developing world now begin to scramble around these same places for the very same resources that were to be taken off the table.” The hypocrisy of these actions demonstrates the injustice of the situation, as developed nations are asking weaker economies to focus on decarbonisation over development – potentially forgoing their industrial and energy potential, as rich states continue to rely on fossil fuels and contribute heavily to carbon emissions. 

At present, around 81 percent of green investment is financed by the private sector in high-income countries, compared to just 14 percent in emerging and developing countries. And many of these countries cannot afford to publicly finance major new renewable energy projects, particularly as many developing state governments are in debt. At the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris this month, developing nations called for a “transformation” of the global financial system. The summit was aimed at accelerating reform efforts to provide trillions of dollars in funding for climate change through a debt forgiveness plan. But by the end of the summit, little appeared to have been achieved. 

Some progress was accomplished via reforms helping to address climate change, with aims for global taxes on shipping, aviation and potentially on wealth to fund climate action. However, climate campaigners believe little decisive action was agreed upon that would make a difference now. At present, at least 52 countries are in debt distress and are facing some of the worst climate emergencies in the world. 

The World Bank has agreed to put debt repayments on hold for countries facing climate disasters, although only on new loans. Meanwhile, the U.K. will do the same for existing loans to 12 countries in Africa and the Caribbean. A grant of $100 billion will be divided across low-income countries through an instrument known as special drawing rights (SDRs), a form of currency provided by the International Monetary Fund, with financing coming from France, Japan, and the U.K., among others. The U.S. may contribute a further $21 billion if approved by Congress.

But several state leaders are once again highlighting the inability to achieve net-zero emissions and support a global green transition without greater help from the world’s developed economies. Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, stated: “They expect developing countries like Malaysia to do it on our own which is not realistic.” He added that developed nations “have to understand that the transition takes time and takes investments” and that they have to “play their part.” Further, “A drastic step would be at the expense of our education, health and development. But in terms of commitment, it is there. The transition plan is there. The energy transition has started, has begun.” The International Renewable Energy Agency predicts that Malaysia will have to double its renewable energy transition investments to at least $375 billion to meet its 2050 net-zero emissions goals.

Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has repeatedly called for greater support from some of the world’s richest countries to achieve India’s green transition. India has huge renewable energy potential, as well as a massive population and rapidly increasing energy demand, and yet it does not have the funds to develop all its green energy potential. In 2021, Modi called on developed countries to set a target of contributing at least 1 percent of their GDP to green projects in the developing world. Yet, India’s ambitious green transition roadmap remains highly underfunded. 

Developed nations that underwent industrialisation centuries ago have made their bed when it comes to carbon emissions, and yet it seems that low-income countries are expected to lie in it. Several poorer nations are now having to choose between developing their economies and funding a green transition, with richer economies offering little in the way of financing for a shift to green. Unless major action is taken to support cleaner industrialisation and the development of major renewable energy projects across the developing world, many countries are unlikely to be able to contribute effectively to the global green transition.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Leading UK Water Utility Is In Extreme Financial Distress
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos
U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up

U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up
Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated
The Rare Metal Keeping Xi and Biden Up At Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Xi and Biden Up At Night

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com