China Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Largest Refiner

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.50 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.51 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.29 +2.59 +3.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.541 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.647 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 70.52 +2.15 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.647 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 73.00 -1.30 -1.75%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 74.50 -1.38 -1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 73.36 +0.81 +1.12%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.69 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 76.81 +0.80 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 21 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

European Central Bank Hikes Rates To 22-year High

Insurers Signal Fallout From Sanctions On Russia

Insurers Signal Fallout From Sanctions On Russia

Insurers are concerned that price-cap-compliant…

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

Oil prices were trading up…

Argentina's Vaca Muerta Shale Play Could Produce 1 Million Bpd In 2030

Argentina's Vaca Muerta Shale Play Could Produce 1 Million Bpd In 2030

Crude oil production from Argentina’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Largest Refiner

By Irina Slav - Jun 15, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • IEA: China is on its way to becoming the country with the greatest oil refining capacity in the world.
  • China overtook the United States to become the world’s largest refiner last year.
  • China’s total refining capacity could total 19.7 million barrels daily by 2028.
Join Our Community
Sinopec

In its new medium-term report on oil that came out last week, the International Energy Agency predicted that oil demand will peak by 2028.

This is not the first time the IEA is predicting peak oil and the reason is also the same as the reason for previous predictions to this tune: a surge in EV adoption that would displace demand for fuels.

Yet the new IEA report also mentioned something else that would probably make politicians in Europe and North America who want to ban internal combustion engines quite happy.

What the report mentioned was that China is on its way to becoming the country with the greatest oil refining capacity in the world. And this would make it the single biggest supplier of things like gasoline and diesel to the world. With the power to dictate prices.

This is what Reuters columnist Clyde Russell noted this in a column dedicated to this part of the IEA report. “China's refined product exports are subject to quotas granted by Beijing, which acts more in what it deems the interests of the domestic economy and markets, rather than what the global markets may be signalling,” Russell wrote.

The IEA itself also recognised China’s growing role as fuel supplier to the world by pointing out that “Crucially, our forecast for product balances is heavily dependent on higher Chinese product exports, especially for diesel.” Related: Mexican State Firm Was The Top Net Buyer Of U.S. Natural Gas In 2022

China overtook the United States to become the world’s largest refiner last year, the IEA also noted in its report, but it is not stopping there. Instead, refiners in China are building even more capacity, with the total set to reach 19.7 million barrels daily by 2028. Of this, more than 3 million barrels daily will be spare capacity, the IEA said.

The presence of this spare capacity suggests that China may be planning to really become the world’s fuel supplier after European and U.S. refiners shut down their facilities under the weight of ICE phase-out mandates or convert them to biofuel production plants. Because China knows that you can’t ban ICE cars and switch entirely to EVs.

China is not only the world’s biggest refiner of oil. The country is also the biggest market for electric vehicles in the world. The IEA forecast that by 2028, there will be more than 155 million EVs sold in total globally. More than half of these cars, the report added, will be sold in China.

Already, China accounts for more than half of global EV sales. Yet at the same time it is building more oil refining capacity. On the face of it, this may look odd and possibly even irrational. It could indeed be a miscalculation and China could end up with several million barrels in unused and unusable oil refining capacity as demand for fuels slumps.

On the other hand, it might be the same thing that China is doing with wind, solar, and coal. One of the other things that the country is the biggest in is wind and solar generation capacity. At the same time, it is also the most active builder of new coal plants, too. Because, as stated by government officials, China is all in on all energy and is not picking favourites.

China is going to become the world’s refiner. The size of its exports will depend on what the ruling party decides should be exported. And this means that China will have its hand on the global fuel price lever the way OPEC has its hand on the crude oil price lever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those ICE bans in the EU, Britain, and California might end up being a necessity rather than a transition-happy whim. And even then, there will be no escape from dependence on China: the biggest producer and processor of battery minerals in the world.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Bets On Ultra-Deepwater Oil And Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com