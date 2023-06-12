Goldman Sachs Slashes Year-End Oil Price Forecast To $86

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.98 -2.19 -3.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.80 -1.99 -2.66%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 73.52 -1.60 -2.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.227 -0.027 -1.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.519 -0.075 -2.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.42 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.519 -0.075 -2.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.99 -0.81 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.45 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.84 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 559 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.84 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.43 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.21 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 48.92 -1.12 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 72.32 -1.12 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.57 -1.12 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 67.72 -1.12 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 64.42 -1.12 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.72 -1.12 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 74.67 -1.12 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.02 -1.12 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.56 +1.12 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.52 -1.24 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 49 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Top Asian Refiner Sells Large Volumes Of Oman Crude Oil

North Sea Oil Investment Needs More Than Just Windfall Tax Relief

North Sea Oil Investment Needs More Than Just Windfall Tax Relief

Despite the UK government's easing…

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

IEA Warns Of Higher Oil Prices After OPEC+ Announcement

The Executive Director of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Sachs Slashes Year-End Oil Price Forecast To $86

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 12, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT

Goldman Sachs has slashed its year-end oil price forecast to $86 per barrel Brent, down from a previous projection of $95, as it sees higher supply from sanctioned oil exporters offsetting the recent OPEC+ and Saudi cuts amid potentially underwhelming demand.  

Goldman analysts have been bullish on oil in recent months, expecting tight markets in the second half of the year. Less than two weeks ago, the Wall Street bank said it expects a rally in oil and commodities, after the biggest-ever destocking in commodities that is currently underway. But even back then, Goldman’s analysts acknowledged their price calls had been wrong so far this year.  

“Bulls, like ourselves, find comfort in the fact that end-use demand across the commodity complex has not shown recessionary signs and investment in supply remains elusive,” Goldman’s analysts said in the note at the end of May, as carried by Bloomberg.

“But this misses the point that we were wrong on price expectations.”

Between the end of May and the second week of June, the OPEC+ producers decided keep the current cuts until the end of 2024, while OPEC’s top producer, Saudi Arabia, said it would voluntarily reduce its production by 1 million bpd in July, to around 9 million bpd. The cut could be extended beyond July, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. 

Despite the unilateral Saudi cut and the extended production reductions at the broader OPEC+ group, Goldman Sachs now sees little chance of an oil price spike later this year, expecting Brent at $86 a barrel in December, and WTI Crude at $81, down from $89 per barrel in the previous forecast.

Resilient Russian oil supply and higher-than-expected supply from Iran and Venezuela will weigh on prices, according to the bank.

“After an initial sharp 1.5 million barrels per day drop, Russian supply has nearly fully recovered despite the decision by many companies to stop buying Russian barrels,” Goldman’s analysts wrote in a June 11 note as carried by CNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The extra Saudi cut and our expectation that OPEC+ will extend half of its April voluntary cut in 2024 will likely only partly offset these bearish shocks.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

More Than Half Of China’s Power Capacity Is Now Non-Fossil Fuels  

Next Post

Top Asian Refiner Sells Large Volumes Of Oman Crude Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Two Charts That Explain U.S. Energy Independence

 Alt text

The IEA Says Russia Isn’t Cutting Oil Production As Promised

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

 Alt text

G7 Urged To Take The Lead In Phasing Out Fossil Fuels
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com