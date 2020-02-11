Can Argentina Revitalize Its Oil Industry?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.11 +0.17 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 54.01 +0.74 +1.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.006 +0.34%
Graph up Mars US 53 mins 50.44 +0.47 +0.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 50.40 -1.45 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.72 -1.10 -2.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.006 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 53.53 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 55.10 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 46.97 +3.79 +8.78%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 56.79 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 56.38 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 54.60 +0.40 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.17 -0.94 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 34.00 -0.24 -0.70%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 27.07 -0.75 -2.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 47.97 -0.75 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 49.97 -0.75 -1.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.17 -0.75 -1.75%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.57 -0.75 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.07 -0.75 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.57 -0.75 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 54.47 -1.93 -3.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 43.89 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.75 -0.75 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.30 -1.25 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 7 minutes Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 11 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 14 minutes US Shale: Technology
  • 1 hour Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 10 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 2 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 9 mins Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 34 mins Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.
  • 27 mins OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 9 hours Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 37 mins Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 20 hours To Survive, Maduro Gives up Control of Oil
  • 5 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Huge Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Alt Text

Coronavirus May Cripple Fuel Demand In All Of Asia

The Coronavirus hasn’t just led…

Alt Text

Who Will Drill Mexico’s Hottest Oil Prospect?

The Zama prospect, one of…

Alt Text

The “Twin Threats” Facing Big Oil

According to a new report…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Argentina Revitalize Its Oil Industry?

By Viktor Katona - Feb 11, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Vaca Muerta

When Alberto Fernandez, Argentina’s new left-leaning president, entered into office December 10 the international markets were anxious to see whether the post-Macri era would result in an energy policy reversal, a switch back to the traditional Peronist line. Endowed with the second-largest shale gas and fourth-largest shale oil resources in the world, Argentina has struggled to realize the full potential of its non-conventional deposits. Without a doubt, 10 years ago there was no Vaca Muerta production whatsoever and yes, Argentina leads Latin America in shale production and shale has allowed it to reverse a seemingly terminal trend of output decline, yet initial plans were much more ambitious than that. Early indications from the Fernandez government suggest an unexpectedly business-friendly oil and gas policy, cognizant that Vaca Muerta might be Argentina’s way out of its financial quagmire.

Vaca Muerta shale, already producing more than 100kbpd of oil, is steadily replacing Argentina’s conventional output. Neuquén, home of the Vaca Muerta shale play, witnessed a sizeable 23 percent year-on-year increase in its oil production in 2019, attaining 160kbpd in December. This translates into a 30kbpd incremental output in 2019, meaning that a third of Argentinian production originates from there. Interestingly, roughly a third of the increases came from Bandurria Sur (located north of the Loma Campana) which has so far been the focal point of Western investment these past months – Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor signed up for a 30-30 percent stake in the field with YPF remaining the operator of the field with 40 percent.

The end of Macri’s tenure has seen the reversal of some of his most important reforms – capital controls were brought back and domestic crude prices in Argentina went on to become fixed by the government again. Vaca Muerta’s long-term prospects dwindled in 2018 when then-President Macri decided to retroactively revamp the subsidy system it had been using to compensate for the difference between fixed domestic gas prices and the market level. Up to the previous weeks the Argentinian shale narrative was dominated by stories about unsolicited lay-offs and reduced drilling rates, an understandable reaction as most drillers were expecting the government to continue with its erstwhile investment-seeking approach. Related: Peak Shale Could Spark An Offshore Drilling Boom

Fernandez has caught many Argentina analysts by suprise, picking relatively unbiased candidates for top oil sector jobs. Sergio Lanziani, nuclear engineer and former provincial Energy Minister with no direct oil experience in the Misiones province, was named the new Energy Secretary, whilst Guillermo Nielsen, previously working as a deputy minister of finance, became the new chairman of the state-owned oil company YPF. Despite Nielsen being the only Argentinian representative at the late January Davos WEF summit, he nevertheless managed to create buzz around himself. The new YPF CEO vowed that a new draft framework for Vaca Muerta will be presented soon with the specific purpose of attracting foreign capital – among others the draft is reported to allow for profit repatriation, a long-mooted step heretofore banned in Argentina.

Source: Reuters.

The new setup of energy officials should oversee the proper launch of Argentina’s shale oil exports – early 2019 has seen a flurry of reports that the 34 degree API Medanito crude will rock the markets in H2 2019, yet little of that has actually taken place. The 25 degree API (0.2 percent Sulphur) Escalante remains Argentina’s flagship export grade – as it happens, the crude is very popular with Chinese refiners and has witnessed the occasional delivery to USGC refineries, too. The future contender Medanito was expected to lighten up as Argentina’s light shale production develops, with its density increasing well below the 40 degree API mark and its 0.5 percent Sulphur content should also sweeten. However, with inflation spiralling out of control in H2 2019, the interest rate set as high as 78 percent in September 2019 on the back of export tax increases, Argentina’s crude exports have been falling since July 2019. 

Argentina still carries in it a lot of potential, political risks or potential economic downturns notwithstanding. The 2019 offshore licensing round was an unexpected confirmation of the Argentinian hydrocarbon market’s appeal – of the 38 blocks available 18 witnessed the awarding of an exploration permit, a truly high number given the under-appraised and underdeveloped nature of the nation’s offshore zone (no commercial discoveries so far). Western majors such as Total, Equinor, Shell or BP were attracted by the possibility of tapping into two new offshore basins (Malvinas, Argentina), with little drilling commitments (not until the 2nd phase of exploration) and using the 2014 Fernandez de Kirchner reform that stipulated lower royalty rates for offshore projects.

For a proper turnaround in market sentiment, Argentina must get back its things to normal – the national oil company YPF has been looking into ways of getting out of fuel price caps, to no avail so far. This evidently is closely intertwined with the general shape of Argentina’s economy, despite the immense resource bounty no sane investor would pour money into an economy that might be on the verge of another sovereign default, struggles with a 55-percent inflation rate and rounds of staff layoffs across all industries. Companies active not only in the Vaca Muerta play need to ramp up drilling, too – year-on-year drilling decreases point to the fact that Argentina’s economic malaise weighs down on drilling enthusiasm. Thus, the Argentinian government has made a step in the good direction – a multitude of further steps is needed to correct the country.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Chevron Ramps Up Oil Production In Venezuela
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

 “Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

 OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

OPEC’s Oil Production Plunges, But It May Not Be Enough

 Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming

Resurrecting A World War II Fuel To Fight Flight Shaming



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com